Josh Giddey with a 2 Pt vs. Philadelphia 76ers

HoopsHype presents the most overpaid and underperforming players in the NBA for 2023-24, including Klay Thompson, Bradley Beal and more.
Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook told a Hornets fan, 'Don't disrespect my name.' The former NBA MVP has been fighting that battle since his Lakers days.
TORONTO — When starting point guard Immanuel Quickley stepped away from the Toronto Raptors, it was not obvious who would set up the team's offence. All-star forward Scottie Barnes usually took over play-making duties with the team's second unit, but he was already out with a broken hand. Enter six-foot-11 backup centre Kelly Olynyk. "Someone's got to do it," laughed Olynyk on Monday a day after leading Toronto with 11 assists in a 135-120 loss to the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. "I'm just tryin
Luka Doncic had high praise for Iowa star Caitlin Clark, following here Elite Eight victory over LSU on Monday.
The Hornets’ 118-104 loss to Boston on Monday night marked Grant Williams’ first game against the Celtics since Boston play-by-play commentator Mike Gorman labeled Williams a bad teammate.
We take a look at the NBA MVP odds in the final two weeks of the regular season Here's how the top players stack up.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid returned to the Philadelphia 76ers lineup on Tuesday night, getting his first start in nearly two months after the reigning NBA MVP had knee surgery. Embiid was cleared to return ahead of Philadelphia’s game against Oklahoma City and played for the first time since he was injured in the Sixers' last game of January. The Sixers plummeted in the Eastern Conference standings without him. A team playing for a top-four spot in the East before Embiid’s injury, the Sixer
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has set a new sports memorabilia record. Goldin Auctions has...
Rajon Rondo, who played for the Lakers and Celtics and seven other NBA teams, says he has retired after 16 seasons. He won an NBA title with L.A. and Boston.
John Calipari and Kentucky's incoming star freshmen have something to prove next season after the Wildcats had another early exit in the NCAA tournament.
As the Heat gets healthier, coach Erik Spoelstra’s rotation decisions are getting tougher.
Shelvin Mack, the eight-year NBA veteran who played for seven different franchises, went to two consecutive Final Fours as a starter for the Butler Bulldogs and currently is a college basketball analyst for CBS Sports. He was a part of the 60-22 ...
The Bulls could use some younger, more reliable frontcourt depth able to stop opposing offenses.
After the Chicago Bulls' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Alex Caruso spoke about his mindset.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 27 points and had 13 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 133-111 rout of the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Despite being ejected for a flagrant foul midway through the third quarter, Pacers forward Jalen Smith had 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Nets’ Dennis Schroder was called for a technical foul for flailing on the follow-through and hitting Smith’s face. Then Smith was called for a flagrant foul and ejected when he retaliated by pushing Schrod
TORONTO (AP) — LeBron James scored 23 points, Anthony Davis had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Toronto Raptors 128-111 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in eight games. D’Angelo Russell shot 7 for 14 from 3-point range and scored 25 points, Rui Hachimura had 14 and Max Christie 12 as the Lakers handed slumping Toronto a 14th straight loss. The NBA’s career scoring leader, James shot 10 for 12 and had nine assists. James came in having matched his career high w
Devin Booker scores 52 points as the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-111 to boost their chances of qualifying for the play-offs.
Devin Booker scored 52 points, the fifth-highest scoring game of his career, to power the Phoenix Suns to a 124-111 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, bringing them within a game of the Pelicans for the No. 6 playoff spot in the Western Conference. Rebounding from a 128-103 loss to Oklahoma City on Friday night, the Suns (44-31) inched closer to New Orleans (45-30). Booker became the first NBA player since Wilt Chamberlain to score at least 50 points in three consecutive games against the same opponent.
The Hornets rookie missed the team’s December meeting, so Sunday night’s 130-118 loss to the LA Clippers represented Miller’s initial chance to go up against his favorite player.
Los Angeles Clippers (47-27, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (43-31, seventh in the Western Conference)Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Sacramento Kings after Paul George scored 41 points in the Clippers' 130-118 win against the Charlotte Hornets.The Kings are 28-19 in Western Conference games. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 14.2 fast break points per game led by De'Aaron Fox averaging 3.6.The Clippers a