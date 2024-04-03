Josh Giddey with a 2 Pt vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid returned to the Philadelphia 76ers lineup on Tuesday night, getting his first start in nearly two months after the reigning NBA MVP had knee surgery. Embiid was cleared to return ahead of Philadelphia’s game against Oklahoma City and played for the first time since he was injured in the Sixers' last game of January. The Sixers plummeted in the Eastern Conference standings without him. A team playing for a top-four spot in the East before Embiid’s injury, the Sixer