Josh Downs best plays 122-yard game vs. Texans Week 8
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs best plays from his 122-yard game vs. the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.
Stefon Diggs pulled up after his knee buckled awkwardly while he was running a route in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon.
Not many QBs through the years were as inaccurate as Richardson has been this season.
NBC chooses Colts-Vikings over Jaguars-Eagles for its Week 9 "Sunday Night Football" telecast.
Find out which players the Yahoo team thinks will deliver a memorable Week 7 performance for your fantasy football rosters!
Newly signed kicker Brandon McManus hit a 45-yard field goal to give the Green Bay Packers a win over the Hosuton Texans.
Jonathan Taylor, however, will miss another week with a high ankle sprain.
Asked about his zero-catch performance in Week 6, Tennessee Titans receiver Calvin Ridley spoke out about his usage in the offense.
This will mark the second week that Taylor has missed with the injury.
Collins was ruled out of the Texans' matchup against the Bills on Sunday at halftime.
Houston blew a 20-3 third quarter lead, but shut down Josh Allen and capitalized on late Bills mistakes to secure the win.
A trio of wide receivers leads our early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 5, which is when byes will become a factor.
Anthony Richardson left the game, came back, and was injured again.
The Lions are so good they can dominate despite statistical anomalies.
The Buffaloes are ranked for the first time since Week 4 of the 2023 season.
Following Week 9, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde overreact to the outcomes of Texas A&M vs. LSU, Notre Dame vs. Navy and Colorado vs. UCF. They discuss the quick progression of this Texas A&M program in Mike Elko's first year and how it relates to Notre Dame's playoff hopes.
The Jaguars punter had what could be the punt of the year, booming a 73-yard kick that pinned the Packers back at their 2-yard line.
Bozeman was flagged for protecting his quarterback from a cheap shot by Saints DL Nathan Shepherd that could have injured Herbert — an offsetting penalty that doesn't quite seem fair.
Chicago and Washington are off to good starts behind Heisman-winning rookie QBs.
Reddick went from third to first on the final lap.
A crucial battle for the NFC South lead once again came down to the final seconds.