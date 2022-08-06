Josh Donaldson's RBI single
Josh Donaldson rips an RBI single to center field, scoring Aaron Judge and handing the Yankees a 2-1 lead in the top of the 3rd inning
Eloy Jimenez crushes a solo home run deep over the center field wall, putting the White Sox on top 2-1 in the 4th
Ildemaro Vargas lines a sacrifice fly to left-center field, plating Lane Thomas and opening the scoring for the Nationals in the 8th inning
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau
CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's divers and wrestlers have added eight more medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., who won gold in the women's one-metre springboard, and freestyle wrestler Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., who struck gold on the mat, had Canada's best results on Friday. Vallee said that the key to her victory was ignoring the impressive field and focusing on her own performance. "I think I've learned throughout the past year to real
MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the
The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi
MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,
When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy
Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba
CALGARY — Newly-acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau has agreed to an eight-year, US$84 million extension with the Calgary Flames Thursday. The 29-year-old was a part of the July 22 deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Calgary had also acquired MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick in the trade. Huberdeau finished last season with 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points. His point total had him tied for second in the NHL, while his 85 assists we
CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w
Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co
EDMONTON — Forward Kailer Yamamoto has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The deal will carry an average annual value of US$3.1 million. Yamamoto, 23, set career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season. He also notched seven points (two goals, five assists) in 14 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Western Conference finals. A former first-round draft choice of Edmonton in 2017, Yamamoto has recorded 40
CALGARY — Back to defend his 2021 Shaw Charity Classic victory, Doug Barron is hoping a few tips from a Canadian golfing icon will help him in that quest. Barron said he has received some recent advice from 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir on how to better play sand shots. “He actually gave me a bunker lesson yesterday, so that was nice,” said Barron before playing a practice round on Thursday. “He came out here in the morning, so I snagged him for a bit for a little bunker lesson.” Barron shot t
Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to reveal why Barnes put on 10-15lbs of muscle during his offseason preparation for next season. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.