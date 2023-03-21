Josh Christopher with a last basket of the period vs the Golden State Warriors

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Luke Schenn entered the home dressing room at Scotiabank Arena last week. He made a move towards what used to be his locker before catching himself. It had been almost 11 years since the defenceman's first stint with the Maple Leafs ended. Old habits, however, die hard. "Didn't mean to do it," Schenn said. "It's just sort of flashbacks. There's been so much time in between. "And then at the same time, it's nothing but memories." Toronto reacquired the 33-year-old from the Vancouver Can