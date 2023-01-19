Josh Christopher with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran 15 times for 79 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants, a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round that gave the Vikings their first loss in 12 one-score games this season. Saquon Barkley rushed for two scores, including the tiebreaker midway through the fourth quarter. The Giants' defense finished off the franchise's first playoff win since the Super Bowl 11 years ago by swarming t
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, cheered via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins. “My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin tweeted less than hour before kickoff. “Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!” Hamlin posted, along with a video of hims
PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed defensive back Jamie Harry and receiver Danny Vandervoort to one-year contract extensions Tuesday. Both players are Canadians. Harry appeared in nine games for Edmonton last season after being released by the B.C. Lions. Vandervoort suited up for all 18 regular-season contests in 2022, registering eight receptions for 75 yards. A former B.C. Lion, Vandervoort has 12 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in 57 career regular-season games. This report by Th
William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that
NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De
Just because the Kamloops Blazers are guaranteed a Memorial Cup berth, doesn't mean they're taking their feet off the gas. Blazers general manager Shaun Clouston made big moves ahead of the Western Hockey League's trade deadline, gearing his team up for a deep post-season run. He did all that even though Kamloops is hosting the Memorial Cup, making the Blazers the only team with a guaranteed berth in the national major junior championship. "We know we're in the tournament, so we're looking forwa
CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler
There are four new portable squash courts ready for play at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown. The courts — located in the trade centre part of the building — were purchased by the Canada Winter Games Host Society at a cost of $100,000 each. Adam Clark is the director of capital projects and venues for the Games. He said there are no adequate permanent facilities suitable for squash competition on P.E.I., so they had to come up with another solution. Crews started installing the temporary squ
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As the Eagles weathered a smidgen of adversity with a late-season losing streak, 76ers coach Doc Rivers stepped in to steady unease that Jalen Hurts & Co. were spiraling toward an early postseason exit. “They’re going to be in the Super Bowl. Relax,” Rivers told reporters. “It’s a guarantee.” Bold statement, Doc. Rivers laughed as he made the prediction “with my limited football knowledge,” but he knew enough to understand the team with the best record in the NFL played acros
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg
VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves. Draisaitl had his 50th career two-goal game, and has four goals in the last three games. He and teammate Connor McDavid have been especially good against
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A
NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with