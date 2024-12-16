Josh Allen's best plays from 4-TD, 430-yard game Week 15
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's best plays from his four touchdown, 430-yard game vs. the Detroit Lions in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season.
Josh Allen is closing in on his first MVP award.
Already riddled with injuries, Detroit lost three more defenders in Sunday's loss to the Bills. At what point is too much, too much?
Khalil Dorsey was carted off the field with a lower leg injury, after Carlton Davis III had already exited with a potential concussion.
Dan Skipper made sure to report as eligible on his TD play.
