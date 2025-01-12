Josh Allen's best plays from 2-TD game vs. Broncos Wild Card Weekend
Watch the best plays from Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen's 2-touchdown game against the Denver Broncos during Wild Card Weekend in the 2024 NFL season.
Watch the best plays from Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen's 2-touchdown game against the Denver Broncos during Wild Card Weekend in the 2024 NFL season.
The Bills had a very close call on a key touchdown.
Were officials acknowledging that they blew the call on a Bills pass into the end zone?
There haven’t been many more compelling divisional round matchups than what we’ll get in Buffalo next week after the Bills easily dispatched Denver.
Why was Mims the only player flagged on this play?
The Rams are the only home team not favored in the remaining four wild-card games.
Josh Allen might win his first NFL MVP after having a great regular season.
The game was against the Chiefs' backups, but Denver was very sharp to close the regular season.
The NFL playoffs are finally here. The wild-card weekend opener will be Chargers vs. Texans in Houston.
The Broncos took a 21-0 lead on a very unlikely touchdown.
Allen has started 114 straight games for the Bills dating back to 2018.
The Broncos needed a win on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17.
The NFL MVP race might come down to the end of the season.
The Broncos agreed to flex their game against the Chargers to Thursday night ... and lost. Was that the wrong call?
This is not the first time we've seen this in the NFL. In fact, it's not the first time we saw it on Sunday. Yet somehow, it still keeps happening.
The Eagles beat the Packers back in Week 1 in the NFL's first game in Brazil.
Did the Packers actually recover an opening-play fumble?
Lakers and Clippers games over the weekend were postponed because of the fires.
The Ravens' best brand of offense this season has been running it like a service academy. In Jackson's last playoff game, the Ravens couldn’t sustain drives vs. KC. This year feels different.
There's never any telling when it comes to new coaching hires, but this is about the best-case scenario New England could have hoped for all-around.
Orji will have two years of eligibility remaining.