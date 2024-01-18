Josh Allen: Mahomes is 'one of the greatest quarterbacks to already play this game'
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 'one of the greatest quarterbacks to already play this game'.
When you care compiling the blame game list for the Cowboys failure, don’t miss CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Dan Quinn among others
Bills Mafia is not happy the NFL assigned Shawn Hochuli to work divisional playoff game against the Chiefs.
Former Bears QB Jay Cutler believes they should stick with Justin Fields.
Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, says Lions fans shouldn't have booed her while she was with her children at the playoff game in Detroit.
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin abruptly left a postgame news conference midway through a question about his contract status following his team’s playoff loss on Monday.
Regrets, Sean McVay has a few. Less than two years after shepherding the Los Angeles Rams to a triumph in Super Bowl 56, McVay's dubious decisions doomed L.A. to a 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions and his former quarterback Jared Goff. McVay burned one timeout 90 seconds into the second half and another with 13:47 left in the game. That left the Rams with one timeout when they reached the Lions 34 just under the 5-minute mark only to see a holding call push them back 10 yards and almost certainly
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell has receipts. He's just not ready to turn them in yet. “There will be a time and place for that,” the Detroit Lions coach said Monday, a day after leading his team to a win over the Los Angeles Rams to give the franchise its first playoff win in 32 years. Detroit, the NFC’s No. 2 seed, will host two playoff games in one postseason for the first time in franchise history in a divisional round matchup next Sunday against the winner of the Philadelphia-Tampa Ba
On Sunday, the "Mockingbird" rapper said his New Year's resolution was for the Lions to win the Super Bowl in an Instagram video
"Some people go to play football and some people go to play dress-up, OK?" Kelce said on TikTok
The helmet used by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cracked during Saturday's Kansas City victory over the Miami Dolphins in the NFL playoffs.
While Orchard Park, N.Y., the home of the Bills, was battered with snow throughout the week, the weather should improve for the Chiefs' playoff game.
Picking Jordan Love once made Brian Gutekunst a pariah in Green Bay. Now, the Packers GM looks astute for executing a masterful plan.
NFL Network's Judy Battista: Buffalo Bills are 'absolutely decimated by injuries' entering Kansas City Chiefs rematch.
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce clears the air about his future on his podcast, saying he is not trying to draw out his retirement decision.
Viewers are convinced boxer hit Mulhern harder than was planned
Rafael Nadal has been accused of joining Saudi Arabia’s “relentless sportswashing operation” by becoming an ambassador for the country’s tennis federation.
Already sick and tired in another early round slog, Novak Djokovic unloaded on a heckler who crossed the line at the Australian Open. Defending champion Djokovic angrily challenged the spectator to “say that to my face” and gestured to the man to come down onto the Rod Laver Arena court, the venue for 10 of his record 24 Grand Slam titles. Asked later what triggered his rage, Djokovic responded: “I mean, you don’t want to know.”
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shares his two kids with wife Brittany Mahomes
"I think Patrick had just made eagle and I'm just like 'Had to be him.'"
EDMONTON — The streak has survived another tough test. Ryan McLeod had a goal and assist as the red-hot Edmonton Oilers rallied from behind to record their franchise-record 11th consecutive victory, defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday. The Oilers have trailed in seven of their 11 victories during the current streak. “It was a massive two points. We stuck with it through the whole 60 minutes again, down going into the third,” said Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, who made 25 saves to im