Josh Allen credits Bills OC Brady after Wild Card win vs. Broncos
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen credits Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady after their victory against the Denver Broncos in Wild Card Weekend.
Were officials acknowledging that they blew the call on a Bills pass into the end zone?
The Bills had a very close call on a key touchdown.
There haven’t been many more compelling divisional round matchups than what we’ll get in Buffalo next week after the Bills easily dispatched Denver.
The Rams are the only home team not favored in the remaining four wild-card games.
Josh Allen might win his first NFL MVP after having a great regular season.
The game was against the Chiefs' backups, but Denver was very sharp to close the regular season.
Allen has started 114 straight games for the Bills dating back to 2018.
Tyrod Taylor was the only reason the Jets didn't put up a goose egg against the Bills.
The divisional round of the playoffs is up next.
Bobby Wagner might want to skip the replay on this one.
Daniels is the first rookie QB since Russell Wilson in 2012 to lead a team to a road win in the postseason.
Did the Packers actually recover an opening-play fumble?
Doubs was down on the field for several minutes and required help from trainers to walk to the locker room.
The Ravens' best brand of offense this season has been running it like a service academy. In Jackson's last playoff game, the Ravens couldn’t sustain drives vs. KC. This year feels different.
Orji will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Houston had a rough second half of the regular season, but will now be one of the last eight teams standing after ending Jim Harbaugh's first season in Los Angeles.
Tomlin isn’t the problem with the Steelers. Saying he is requires a belief the Steelers should have won more than 10 games this season. But the frustration from Steelers fans is valid.
A big mistake turned into a big play for the Texans.
Dicker appeared to misunderstand the rules about blocked kicks.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson, and Frank Schwab talk about the Raiders cleaning house, the Rams-Vikings game being moved, preview other Wild Card Weekend matchups and discuss who might be able to knock out the Chiefs.