Joseph King K's 2 batters
Joseph King punches out two batters over 1 2/3 innings pitched, allowing one run on three hits in his start vs. Team Mexico
Johnny Gaudreau was painfully close to re-signing with the Calgary Flames last offseason, according to a new report.
The Florida locals were fishing from an Alabama beach when their fishing line caught something big.
TORONTO — Decorated Canadian curler Ryan Fry has indicated on his social media accounts he's stepping back from competitive curling. The 44-year-old from Winnipeg played third for the Brad Jacobs team that won an Olympic gold medal in 2014, a Canadian championship in 2013 and a world championship silver that same year. "An athlete never fully knows when it's time to quit because the true meaning of being an athlete is to never give up," Fry wrote Tuesday in a Twitter post. "I love curling with a
How is anyone supposed to block the 49ers this upcoming season? Teams have to gameplan on how to keep Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead at bay, but now the 49ers have added Javon Hargrave into the mix.
New York has gone all-in on the four-time MVP quarterback, can they grant his wishes?
Logan Ferriss had a dream fulfilled last week. Ferriss of Windsor has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia for 12 of his 13 years. Last week, the avid hockey player signed a one-day contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and skated around with his idols thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. "When we came I was really nervous," Ferriss said. "And when we sat down and talk to them I noticed that they were just normal guys. It was a lot of fun." Ferriss, along with Luke Coughlan, 17, Chayce T
An ankle injury did not prevent Daniil Medvedev beating Alexander Zverev, but it could yet stop him going any further at Indian Wells.
A superb first-half hat-trick against RB Leipzig saw Manchester City's Erling Haaland send records tumbling in the Champions League.
The R&A and US Golf Association have been warned by the game’s predominant ball-maker Titleist that they will be turning back the game 30 years if they go through with their proposals to curtail the extreme length the modern pros are hitting it.
Team USA obliterated Canada on Monday night, and now only need only a victory over Colombia to advance to the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals.
Darren Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020 but was limited by injuries the last two years.
It's WrestleMania 39! The first ever WrestleMania of the Triple H era. Check out the match card, predictions, preview, date, rumours and start time.
Trey Lyles and Brook Lopez were ejected late in the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at Golden 1 Center.
Interim Flyers GM Danny Briere is ready to kickstart a full rebuild in Philly, and No. 1 goalie Carter Hart could be one of many pieces on the way out.
Former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt was by Michelle Yeoh's side at the 2023 Oscars. Todt has dated the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star since 2004.
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe watched his team emphatically erase a two-goal deficit on Saturday night's big stage. The Maple Leafs head coach wasn't at all pleased with his team's follow-up performance 48 hours later. Alex Tuch scored twice in his return from injury Monday as the Buffalo Sabres battled back from down 2-0 in the second period to defeat Toronto 4-3. The Leafs are all but assured of finishing second in the Atlantic Division and are prepping for the playoffs, while the Sabres are despera
TAMPA, Fla. — Drew Hutchison was tagged for six runs in the first inning Tuesday as the New York Yankees rolled to a 10-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in spring training baseball action. Hutchison gave up a solo home run to DJ LeMahieu, a three-run homer to Josh Donaldson and a two-run shot to Estevan Florial before being replaced by Jay Jackson with just one out. The Yankees lived up to their "Bronx Bombers" nickname, scoring all their runs via the longball. Oswald Peraza added a solo shot of
Retail and sports business experts said recent scandals could diminish demand for endorsement deals and collaborations, but they're not going away.
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the BNP Paribas Open on Monday, joining defending champion Taylor Fritz in the fourth round. Former NBA players Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash sat in the front row to see Alcaraz advance in the Southern California desert, where he was a semifinalist a year ago. The fourth-seeded Fritz routed Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-2.
It appears Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a popular person as the NFL free agency begins.