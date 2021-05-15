Jose Trevino's RBI groundout
Jose Trevino grounds out but plates Isiah Kiner-Falefa to give the Rangers their third run of the game in the top of the 7th
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seth Curry scored 20 points, Joel Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers clinched the top seed for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference with a 122-97 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Ben Simmons added 13 points and nine assists to help the 76ers improve to 48-23. Philadelphia could’ve clinched earlier this week, but lost at Indiana on Tuesday and at Miami on Thursday. Embiid didn’t play against the Pacers due to illness and logged just 25 minutes against the Heat. Embiid, Simmons and the rest of Philadelphia’s starters relaxed on the bench in the fourth quarter with the 76ers up big. Ignas Brazdeikis scored 21 points for the Magic. They have lost six straight. WIZARDS 120, CAVALIERS 105 WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook had his first triple-double since passing Oscar Robertson and becoming the NBA’s career leader, lifting Washington past Cleveland and helping the Wizards clinch a spot in the play-in tournament. Westbrook had 21 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 183rd triple-double and league-leading 37th this season. Davis Bertans scored 17 points, and Rui Hachimura and Robin Lopez each had 14. Washington clinched a spot in the NBA’s new play-in tournament for the playoffs involving the Nos. 7-10 seeds in each conference. Collin Sexton had 26 points for Cleveland. JAZZ 109, THUNDER 93 OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points and Utah beat Oklahoma to inch closer to claiming the top overall seed. The Jazz have a 1 1/2-game lead over Western rival Phoenix. Utah can clinch the top seed with a win at Sacramento on Sunday or a loss by Phoenix against San Antonio on Saturday or Sunday. Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 18 rebounds for the Jazz. All-Star guard Michael Conley returned after missing nine games with a right hamstring injury and scored 10 points in 16 minutes. Svi Mykhailiuk scored 19 points for Oklahoma City, They have lost nine in a row. NUGGETS 104, PISTONS 91 DETROIT (AP) — Markus Howard scored a career-high 20 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and Denver beat Detroit to move closer to a higher playoff seed. Jokic had 20 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. Detroit lost for the 11th time in 13 games. Hamadou Diallo led the Pistons with 18 points. The Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brett Phillips hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays stopped the Mets' seven-game winning streak, rallying past New York 3-2 Friday night. After starters Tyler Glasnow and David Peterson both pitched well into the late innings, the Rays came back against the Mets' bullpen. Tied at 2, Tampa Bay loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against Miguel Castro (0-1) on a walk to Brandon Lowe, a single by Willy Adams and a walk to Mike Zunino. Reliever Aaron Loup struck out Joey Wendle before Phillips singled. Pete Fairbanks (1-0) worked the ninth. Glasnow struck out 10 in eight innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He retired the first 14 batters before Kevin Pillar reached on an infield single in the fifth and Jonathan Villar followed with a home run. Peterson had set down 17 straight batters before Zunino hit a solo homer in the eighth. Later in inning, Manuel Margot hit a tying double off Trevor May. TRAINER’S ROOM Mets: OF Brandon Nimmo (left finger contusion) had a setback in his last at-bat Thursday with Triple-A Syracuse. Manager Luis Rojas said the outfielder will get more treatment Friday before likely resuming his rehab stint Saturday. ... 3B J.D. Davis (left hand sprain) could be activated as early as Saturday. Rays: 1B Ji-Man Choi (right knee) took batting practice and groundballs. Manager Kevin Cash said that he is close to being activated. ... RHP Michael Wacha (hamstring tightness) is scheduled to throw another extended bullpen session Sunday. UP NEXT The teams continue their three-game series Saturday with LHP Shane McClanahan (0-0, 3.75 ERA) starting for the Rays against a starter yet to be announced for the Mets. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seth Curry scored 20 points, Joel Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers clinched the top seed for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference with a 122-97 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Ben Simmons added 13 points and nine assists to help the 76ers improve to 48-23. Philadelphia could’ve clinched earlier this week, but lost at Indiana on Tuesday and at Miami on Thursday. Embiid didn’t play against the Pacers due to illness and logged just 25 minutes against the Heat while still looking sluggish. But he was more engaged in the second quarter against the undermanned Magic, helping Philadelphia outscore Orlando 39-19 in the period to take firm control. Embiid showed the edge that has made him arguably Philadelphia’s most-loved athlete when he picked up a technical for a confrontation with Shane Bacon with 3:16 left in the period. Philadelphia fans reigned down “M-V-P!” “M-V-P!” chants on Embiid in the first half. And those cheers will get even louder in the postseason, as the city announced this week that the 76ers’ home arena can have 50 percent capacity when the playoffs begin. That will mean about 10,000 fans can be in attendance, or about double the current allowance. Embiid, Simmons and the rest of Philadelphia’s starters relaxed on the bench in the fourth quarter with the 76ers up big. Ignas Brazdeikis scored 21 points for the Magic. They have lost six straight. The 76ers last took the top seed in 2001 when Allen Iverson won the MVP, Larry Brown the Coach of the Year and Aaron McKie the Sixth Man award. That team reached the NBA finals before losing to Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and the Lakers in five games. Philadelphia has made the playoffs 10 times since, but hasn’t gotten close to the finals. The club started from scratch under former GM Sam Hinkie, famously rebuilding beginning in 2013-14. The 76ers won just 47 games over the first three seasons of The Process before using high draft picks on Simmons and Embiid helped turn things around. They will enter the playoffs for the fourth straight season, but the hope of a Process-produced championship has remained elusive. Philadelphia hasn’t even reached the conference finals during the recent stretch, and last year’s first-round playoff exit cost former coach Brett Brown his job. Now, coach Doc Rivers and GM Daryl Morey, Hinkie’s ex-boss in Houston, will try to help bring Philadelphia its first championship since 1983. The 76ers will begin that quest on May 22 and have home-court advantage as long as they stay alive in the East. They’ll start with a series against the No. 8 seed, which will come by way of a play-in tourney between the No. 9 and 10 seeds. SHOT-CLOCK MALFUNCTION The shot clock didn’t work at the start of the second half. The public-address announcer called out when there were 15 seconds and then 10 seconds remaining before counting down the last five seconds. TIP-INS Magic: Mo Bamba returned after missing the last two games due to illness. … Fell to 10-25 on the road. … Were without Michael Carter-Williams (sprained left ankle), James Ennis III (sore right calf), Markelle Fultz (torn ACL left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehab), Chuma Okeke (sprained left ankle), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot pain) and Terrence Ross (back spasms). 76ers: Matisse Thybulle (swelling left hand) missed his third straight contest. … Improved to 28-7 at home. … Backup center Dwight Howard served a one-game suspension for picking up his 16th technical of the season on Thursday against the Heat. UP NEXT The teams wrap up the regular season in a rematch on Sunday night in Philadelphia. Aaron Bracy, The Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Markus Howard scored a career-high 20 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets moved closer to a higher playoff seed with a 104-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Jokic had 20 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for Denver (47-24). The Nuggets improved to 3-0 on a four-game road trip that finishes the regular season. The Pistons (20-51) lost for the 11th time in 13 games. Hamadou Diallo led the Pistons with 18 points, Tyler Cook scored 17 and Deividas Sirvydis added a career-high 16. The Pistons only dressed eight players, with the oldest being 25-year-old Jahlil Okafor. The first half turned into an unexpected scoring duel between Sirvydis and Howard. The rookies each had a career-high 16 points in the half, with Jokic adding 13 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as Denver took a 57-53 lead. Jokic finished off the triple-double early in the third quarter, and he and Howard both finished the period with 20 points as the Nuggets pulled out to an 87-74 lead. Denver's reserves didn't have any trouble finishing off the game, leading by as many as 19. TIP INS Nuggets: Coach Michael Malone rested his starters for most of the second half. Howard led the Nuggets with 32 minutes and Jokic didn't play in the fourth quarter. Pistons: Sirvydis didn't score in the second half, leaving the game with a leg injury. That left the Pistons with seven healthy players for the fourth quarter. Sirvydis went 4 of 7 on 3-pointers, while the rest of the team went 2-30. UP NEXT Nuggets: Visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday to finish the regular season. Pistons: Host the Miami Heat on Sunday to finish the season. — More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dave Hogg, The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier tripled home the tying run in the 11th inning with his fourth hit of the game and scored the winner on Gregory Polanco’s sacrifice fly as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. After Austin Slater’s single put the Giants ahead in the top of the 11th, Frazier led off the bottom half with his hit high off the 21-foot Clemente Wall in right field. That scored Michael Perez, who began the inning as the automatic runner on second base. Kevin Newman lined out softly and Giants manager Gabe Kapler had Caleb Baragar intentionally walk Bryan Reynolds and rookie Will Craig to load the bases. Polanco foiled the strategy by hitting a deep fly to center field. The comeback gave rookie reliever Luis Oviedo (1-1) his first major league win. NL West-leading San Francisco (23-15) missed a chance to move 10 games over .500 for the first time since 2016. Pittsburgh won for just the fourth time in 15 games. Reynolds’ run-scoring single in the ninth tied the score 1-all and sent the game to extra innings. San Francisco starter Kevin Gausman took a three-hit shutout into the ninth but could not finish it. He was pulled by Kapler after giving up back-to-back singles to Frazier and Newman to start the inning. Giants closer Jake McGee relieved with runners on first and third and was greeted by Reynolds’ hit to right field. McGee then struck out Craig, Polanco and Erik Gonzalez to end the threat. While Gausman missed out on his first career shutout in the 172nd start of his nine-year career, he did set a personal best with 12 strikeouts. He previously had two 11-strikeout games, including April 24 against Miami. Gausman allowed five hits and no walks while throwing 96 pitches. He has pitched at least six innings in all eight starts this season and yielded more than one run only once. Brandon Crawford broke a scoreless tie with a leadoff homer in the eighth to the first row of seats in right field off Duane Underwood Jr. The Giants managed just four hits against rookie Miguel Yajure and Pittsburgh’s bullpen and did not have a plate appearance with a runner in scoring position. Yajure pitched five scoreless innings and allowed only one hit, a third-inning single by Gausman, in his second career start. Throwing just 57 pitches, Yajure had four strikeouts and one walk. Pittsburgh called up Yajure from Triple-A Indianapolis to make what was expected to be a spot start. The move was made to give the other starting pitchers extra rest. The Pirates were 0 for 5 with four strikeouts against Gausman with runners in scoring position. He also set down Pittsburgh in order the first time through the lineup. TRAINER’S ROOM Giants: Crawford (COVID-19 vaccination effects) and 1B Brandon Belt (left side tightness) returned to the lineup after missing Thursday’s game. … RF Alex Dickerson (bone bruise in left shoulder) is expected to be activated from the injured list Sunday, the first day he is eligible. Pirates: GM Ben Cherington said rookie 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (left wrist strain) continues to progress and is getting closer to a rehab assignment, but a firm timetable for his return to game action has not been set. … RHP Chad Kuhl (right shoulder discomfort) pitched a two-inning simulated game Thursday. ROSTER MOVES The Pirates optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Indianapolis to open a roster spot for Yajure. Hartlieb has made one major league relief appearance this season, allowing three runs in two innings. RHP Michael Feliz, who had been designated for assignment by Pittsburgh, was claimed off waivers by Cincinnati. UP NEXT Giants RHP Johnny Cueto (2-1, 3.52 ERA) gets the start Saturday night against Pirates LHP Tyler Anderson (3-3, 3.05). Cueto is 21-4 with a 2.13 ERA in 31 career starts against the Pirates, though he lost to them in the 2013 NL wild-card game. Anderson spent last season with the Giants. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Perrotto, The Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec each hit a two-run homer, and the Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Friday night. The Red Sox opened the weekend series with their second straight victory after dropping three in a row. Matt Andriese (2-2) got the win despite allowing José Iglesias’ two-run double in the seventh, and Matt Barnes struck out the side in the ninth for his ninth save. Shonhei Ohtani hit his 11th homer for the Angels, who lost their third straight. Los Angeles grabbed a 3-2 lead on Iglesias’ double, but Dalbec responded with a go-ahead drive off Tony Watson (1-1) in the bottom half of the seventh. Fans chanted “Bobby!” for a few minutes until he answered the curtain call after hitting two-run homers in consecutive nights. Friday night’s shot landed with a thud when it bounced off a tarp above the seats in left-center. Boston right-hander Nick Pivetta struck out seven in six-plus innings. He was charged with two runs and four hits. Pivetta was pulled after Anthony Rendon's leadoff single in the seventh. Jared Walsh followed with a single against Andriese, and both runners scored when Iglesias lined a double to the corner in right. Griffin Canning had a similar night for the Angels, striking out seven over six innings and allowing two runs and six hits. The Red Sox jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second when Rafael Devers singled and Renfroe hit a drive to straightaway center for his fifth homer. OHTANI BREAK Ohtani will get some extra rest before he makes his next pitching start, manager Joe Maddon said. Ohtani was scheduled to come up again in the Angels’ rotation on Tuesday against Cleveland. “We’re going to move him him back. We haven’t decided to where. No blisters, no nothing. It’s just being proactive,” Maddon said. Maddon said he thought Ohtani showed some signs of fatigue as DH on Wednesday, when he went 0 for 4 after pitching the night before against the Astros, striking out 10 over seven innings. Ohtani was still in the lineup as DH Friday, playing in his 35th of the Angels’ 37 games. TRAINER’S ROOM Angels: Rendon (left knee contusion) was reinstated from the injured list after missing nine games since fouling a ball off his knee May 3 against Tampa Bay. ... C Max Stassi (concussion) is getting closer to returning after being out since May 4, but Maddon said he isn’t quite ready yet. Red Sox: After getting a night off from defense but playing as DH on Thursday, Xander Bogaerts was back in the lineup at shortstop. Manager Alex Cora shifted Devers to DH and started Marwin Gonzalez at third. J.D. Martinez, Boston's regular DH, started in left field for the second straight night. UP NEXT Angels: RHP Dylan Bundy (0-4, 5.03 ERA) pitches on Saturday. He allowed six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings Saturday against the Dodgers. Red Sox: LHP Martín Pérez (0-2, 4.01) has gone at least five innings in his last three starts. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Doug Alden, The Associated Press