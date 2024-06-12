Jose Siri's solo home run (7)
Jose Siri hits a solo homer to left-center field, giving the Rays a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 4th
Jose Siri hits a solo homer to left-center field, giving the Rays a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 4th
If the Celtics want to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, they'll have to do it without Kristaps Porzingis.
Heading into Wednesday night's Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves in an unenviable position down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics.
With every participating team having released their set, let's rank and grade them all.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde react to news of a potential bill that will prevent college athletes from becoming employees, preview Week 1, and fight for Joey Chestnut to be reinstated.
"Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef" streams on Sept. 2.
Team USA is down, but not out.
Holliday's card was a previously unannounced addition to the latest Topps set.
In today's edition: Meet America's cricket team, Christian Pulisic interview, Pinehurst in photos, Hot Dog King gets banned, and more.
Bettors love the Panthers to go over their win total this season.
Barkov did not play the final 9:28 of Florida's Game 2 win over Edmonton.
Dončić had the injection to address his thoracic contusion.
Tiger Woods gets morning-afternoon tee times in Rounds 1 and 2.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the cover athlete for EA Sports' "Madden NFL 25" video game.
Rookie quarterbacks will be featured often on NFL Network.
Kristaps Porziņģis acknowledged that "something happened" but declined to elaborate on an apparent Game 2 injury. He's adamant that he'll play in Game 3.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
The Detroit Tigers' scoreboard operator had some fun at Aaron Rodgers' expense during Sunday's game with the Milwaukee Brewers.
This was not your typical Verstappen snoozer.
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
Over 90 minutes Saturday at Commanders Field, a test turned into an embarrassment, the worst defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era, and the worst possible start to what should be a special summer.