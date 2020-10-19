Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho did not think the introduction of Gareth Bale was the catalyst for his side’s late capitulation against West Ham.

Spurs were coasting to the three points as they led 3-0 after a scintillating opening 16 minutes where Son Heung-min’s goal after 45 seconds was added to by Harry Kane’s brace.

Bale made his long-awaited return to the Spurs side after seven years away as a second-half substitute when it was still 3-0 but it all went wrong for him as the Hammers scored three goals in the final eight minutes to snatch a 3-3 draw.