Jose Miranda's three-run double
Jose Miranda clears the bases with a three-run double to left-center field in the top of the 2nd to give the Twins a 3-0 lead
Dalton Knecht, 23, was the oldest player selected in the draft when the Lakers picked him up at No. 17.
Mexico plays its second match of the 2024 Copa América on Wednesday against Venezuela.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be spread over two days with the first round Wednesday and the second round Thursday, June 27 at 4 p.m. ET.
Georgia had never qualified for a major tournament before Euro 2024.
The max extension will keep Adebayo in Miami through 2029.
Here's your spot to keep tabs on the status of the biggest names on the market.
This is Quinn's second shot at being an NFL head coach, and he's learned plenty of lessons from his previous stops, which he hopes pave the way to returning winning days to Washington.
The heat index was well over 100 degrees in Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon when the official collapsed on the field.
We continue our summer 'Flip the Script' series by trying to identify who this year's Jordan Love will be: A dark horse QB that comes out of nowhere to finish as a top 5 fantasy QB in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon for the pod as they look back at what made Love's year special in 2023 and who could potentially replicate that in the upcoming season.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
Defensive-oriented shot-blockers, inside scorers, excellent rebounders, hustle players and 3-point shooters — this list has it all.
Kristaps Porzingis may miss Latvia's Olympic basketball campaign.
The 16-year-old will have to wait to find out whether he becomes the youngest male ever to make the U.S. Olympic track and field team.
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.
Zaccharie Risacher is the latest player to lead the odds to be selected first in the NBA Draft.
The draw helped Italy secure second place in Group B.
Not too long ago, the Panthers were an overwhelming favorite to win it all.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.