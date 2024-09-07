Jose Miranda's RBI triple
Jose Miranda hits a line-drive triple down the right-field line to score Edouard Julien and give the Twins a 1-0 lead in the 3rd
NIU got a field goal with 31 seconds left.
Sabalenka made the finals at the US Open last year and has won the last two Australian Open singles titles
The defending national champions have serious work to do.
Tulane had a TD wiped away with 17 seconds to go in K-State's 34-27 win.
Rising got pushed into Baylor's drink table near the end of the first half.
The Cowboys took the 39-31 double OT win after a second-half comeback and Arkansas' last-second game-tying field goal.
Love is expected to miss some time after going down in the final seconds of the Packers' loss to the Eagles.
Can the Dodgers superstar do it?
The first NFL drive in São Paulo ended in something weird.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth has agreed on a four-year, $48.4 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was going into the final year of his rookie contract.
The NFL's first trip to South America was a fun one with Green Bay and Philadelphia providing fireworks all night
Two TDs in three touches is a strong start for Worthy, but there’s so much room for the rookie to get better, which should be terrifying for the rest of the AFC.
With the new deal, Ramsey is now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.
Magnussen is just the second driver since 1997 to get suspended for a race because of an accumulation of penalty points.
The Eagles and Packers will play a historic game in Brazil. There are always severe overreactions to Week 1, and given how the Packers and Eagles seasons flipped last season, both fan bases will spend all weekend overanalyzing whatever happens Friday.
If Brady wants to level up behind the mic, he’ll need to be more than just a famous former quarterback.
Colorado beat FCS school North Dakota State 31-26 in Week 1.