Jose Miranda's RBI single

Jose Miranda hits a sharp single to center, scoring Royce Lewis to double the Twins' 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.
Djokovic wins his first career gold medal.
In today's edition: Ledecky and Hancock pull off rare four-peats, Julien Alfred wins gold for Saint Lucia, Noah Lyles spotlight, Anthony "MJ" Edwards, and more.
Lee has now won five Olympic medals, including three in Paris.
Lin, of Chinese Taipei, defeated Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva by unanimous decision, 5-0.
Alfred won St. Lucia's first Olympic medal of any color on Saturday night.
Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle on Saturday, holding off Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. She punctuated her Paris Games with her 14th career medal and ninth gold.
SummerSlam featured the return of Roman Reigns, who had been absent from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.
Dearica Hamby dropped nine points on Saturday night to push the United States past China for a second time in a matter of hours.
The U.S. won swimming’s mixed medley relay here at the 2024 Olympics, recovering from a flop at Tokyo 2021 to beat Australia, China and Great Britain here in Paris.
Trinity Rodman blasted the U.S. women’s national soccer team into an Olympic semifinal here on Saturday after 105-plus minutes of drudgery.
Jori Epstein checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
Tyreek Hill is the first wide receiver to ever lead the NFL’s Top 100 list.
She fell, once again, to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.
A first-half penalty kick was all Morocco needed to beat the U.S. and move to the semifinals.
Julius Peppers was an easy choice as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Will Colorado make a bowl game? Is Ohio State facing a national title or bust season? Here are the coaches who need to win big this season.
After a long recovery from a 2022 ACL tear, the two-time World Cup winner returned to the pitch with Angel City on Thursday.
We're nearly a full week into the Paris Olympics now, and Thursday provided plenty of incredible images from what was a stormy day in France.
Jimmer Fredette sat out with an injury to his left leg.