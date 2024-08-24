Jose Iglesias starts a double play
Jose Iglesias catches a liner and throws it to first base to double off Jurickson Profar for the first two outs of the bottom of the 2nd
Jurickson Profar slammed his helmet down hard after taking a pitch to his right leg on Wednesday at PNC Park.
Following Tennessee's first-ever national championship in baseball, the school rewarded coach Tony Vitello with a new contract that makes him the highest-paid coach in college baseball.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes continues to make a case for the National League Rookie of the Year award, throwing six scoreless innings Thursday vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
The New York Liberty survived a scare from the Dallas Wings for a 79–71 win. New York has the best record in the WNBA, while Dallas is tied for the worst.
The former LSU teammates had to quickly call off a bet over which one would win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The Angels have not made the postseason since 2014 and have done so only once since 2009.
Jason Fitz & Caroline Fenton just need to get some takes off in advance of the premiere of College Football Power Hour, which drops its first full episode on Tuesday, August 27th. With just days to go before Week 0 kicks off, the pair play a game of Overrated/Underrated/Properly Rated.
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
Yabusele, who previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaged 14 points per game during France's Olympic silver medal run.
The Raiders' QB1 competition might not have a clear answer yet.
Mahomes said head coach Andy Reid had been pushing him to try it during a game.
Daniel Jones' preseason got off to a troubling start.
While skepticism about Elliott’s explosiveness and perhaps his gross production is warranted, the Cowboys view Elliott’s role in their ecosystem more favorably than the broader public.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
Russell Wilson will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their second preseason game, according to coach Mike Tomlin. He and the first-team offense are scheduled to play four series.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there will be a 100-game winner in MLB this season, take a look at the panic meter for teams in baseball and discuss the Rays recalling top prospect Junior Caminero.
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position in fantasy that is more essential to one's success than getting it right at the running back position. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the RB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the RB position this season.