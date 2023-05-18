Jose Caballero's RBI single
Jose Caballero scores Cal Raleigh on an infield single, cutting the Mariners' deficit to 9-1 in the top of the 4th inning
Jose Caballero scores Cal Raleigh on an infield single, cutting the Mariners' deficit to 9-1 in the top of the 4th inning
"Do you really think you can walk around the gym wearing that?"
Yankees manager Aaron Boone declared that "nothing that went on last night was against the rules."
The Wrexham FC co-owner told Palmer to "come back out like a gentleman" when his wife greets the team
TORONTO — Right-handed reliever Thomas Hatch has been recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays. Hatch was brought up from triple-A Buffalo in time to be active for Toronto's Tuesday night game against the visiting New York Yankees. Righty Jay Jackson was optioned to Buffalo in a corresponding move. Hatch (0-1) has a 19.29 earned-run average over 4 2/3 innings pitched for the Blue Jays this season with four strikeouts. Jackson (0-0) had a 3.00 ERA over three innings pitched with Toronto this season. He
If Toronto is going to make profound changes this offseason, they'll be doing so against the wishes of a team that wants to stay — and win — together.
The Mets are struggling. Will a new call-up help them get back on track?
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge said he was trying to identify which of his Yankees teammates was yelling at plate umpire Clint Vondrak when he peeked into his own dugout before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto on Monday night. The Yankees slugger looked sideways for a moment before driving a 114.9 mph scorcher off right-hander Jay Jackson. “There was kind of a lot of chirping from our dugout, which I really didn’t like in the situation,” Judge said. New York led 6-0 at the time. Three pitches
Shohei Ohtani continues to do it all.
Shannon Sharpe focused his ire at the people who have defended Ja Morant since the Memphis Grizzlies star's first gun incident in March.
Victor Wembanyama, the best NBA prospect since at least LeBron James, will likely play for the San Antonio Spurs. The team won the NBA’s closely-watched draft lottery tonight and will, unless something bizarre happens, draft the 7’3″ Frenchman next month. The news instantly vaults the lowly the San Antonio Spurs into playoff contention. It will […]
It appears unlikely the Maple Leafs will run it back next season without making major changes to either the playing staff or management. Head coach Sheldon Keefe seems the most likely target to lose his job in the aftermath of Toronto's second-round loss to the Panthers, whether for organizational optics or because his tactics and style proved unsuccessful in the playoffs.
The 20-year-old Dane came through 6-2 4-6 6-2 against the defending champion in a rain-hit encounter
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in NBA trade rumors recently, including Deandre Ayton and Jordan Poole.
Apple TV+Can Ted Lasso still be called Ted Lasso if Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) himself exits the Ted Lasso Universe? (Try to read that sentence five times fast—it’s a lot of Ted Lassos.)Star and Season 2 showrunner Sudeikis has been fairly clear about his desire to wrap up the hit Apple TV+ comedy as the third season comes to a close. He hasn’t just been talking about leaving—Sudeikis has said in interviews that Season 3 is “the end of this story that we wanted to tell.” Apple TV+ has yet to con
Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic had a triple-double performance in Game 1, but Lakers' Rui Hachimura could be the key in defending the two-time MVP in the series.
Now with PFL, Francis Ngannou admits the Jon Jones fight will always be the one that got away,
Brooks Nader knows a thing or two about Sports Illustrated Swimsuit — this is her fifth year in the magazine. Brooks Nader is one of four cover stars of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, on newsstands May 18. For her fifth appearance in the magazine, Nader wears a red Matthew Bruch swimsuit that would feel right at home on Baywatch.
Paul Maurice never considered himself retired. Here’s what that means: When Maurice stepped down as coach of the Winnipeg Jets in December 2021, it wasn’t clear if he would take another job. “Pardon the pun,” Maurice said.
Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain sits atop the NASCAR standings but has been involved in a series of incidents with other drivers this season.
The NHL playoffs are without a Canadian team, which means fanbases north of the border are left wondering when the country's drought will finally end.