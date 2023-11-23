Jose Alvarado with a 2 Pt vs. Sacramento Kings

Tim Peel, the former NHL ref whose career ended early over a hot-mic incident in 2021, got into it with some prominent hockey media figures this week.
Lucic was arraigned on Tuesday where he pled not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a family member. His pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 19.
Though the future Hall of Famer seems to be coming to terms with life after hockey, there’s "a big part" of him that wishes he was still lacing them up.
TORONTO — Rogers Centre is unrecognizable after extensive renovations began on the downtown Toronto ballpark last month. The Toronto Blue Jays released photos of the demolition of most of the stadium's lower bowl on Tuesday. Photos and video show that the field and all the seats on the 100 level have been torn out. The Major League Baseball team says that 29.5 million pounds of materials were removed from the stadium Oct. 13 to 26. That amount includes 26.5 million pounds of concrete and three m
Meghan supported Prince Harry at the Vancouver Canucks game, where he did the ceremonial puck drop
The Sabres rookie has blown away expectations, and his dazzling first career goal won't be putting a damper on those anytime soon.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich grabbed the microphone and chastised the crowd at the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday night, telling fans to stop booing former Spurs All-Star Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. “Excuse me for a second,” Popovich said, silencing the crowd late in the first half. “Can we stop all the booing and let these guys play? Have a little class. It’s not who we are. Knock off the booing.” Leonard has been jeered by Spurs fans since he demanded a t
Coach Andy Reid was displeased with tight end Travis Kelce during Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jason Kelce was quick to offer his brother an invite to "make a quick trip" to Pennsylvania for the holiday after Travis revealed he'll be solo
This is what is being written and said about the Chiefs following their loss to the Eagles on Monday night.
VANCOUVER — The NHL's Department of Player Safety says Canucks forward Nils Hoglander has been fined for slew-footing San Jose's Kevin Labanc during Vancouver's 3-1 win on Monday. Hoglander has been fined US$2,864.58, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association. The Swedish forward was given a match penalty for the infraction and ejected from the game with Connor Garland serving the penalty for his teammate. The incident hap
The 38-year-old signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes in August.
A new report details that the NHL will dramatically scale back its upcoming best-on-best tournament.
WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira wants to head south this winter, but not for a vacation. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers star running back said Tuesday that his agent is talking to NFL teams to try to get him workouts, parlaying the personal success he had this CFL season into achieving another dream. “Playing here is a dream but the NFL stuff, ever since I started playing football was to play at the highest possible level,” Oliveira said as the Blue Bombers cleaned out their lockers after Sunday’s still-st
Sam Kerr popped the question two years after Kristie Mewis comforted her on the field following the USWNT's win over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored his 39,000th point on the way to 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers completed an unbeaten run through group play in the NBA In-Season Tournament with a 131-99 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. Anthony Davis had 26 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who are likely to host a quarterfinal game early next month to begin the knockout stages of the league's first in-season tournament. Los Angeles beat Phoenix, Me
Who are the hottest players in the league at any given moment? To determine that, we're introducing HoopsHype's Form Rating metric. This advanced metric takes into account each player's overall rating in the previous 15 days to identify the most ...
Russia clashed with the International Olympic Committee on the floor of the United Nations on Tuesday before 118 member states voted to adopt a traditional truce around the 2024 Paris Summer Games. Two years ago, Russia voted for the previous Olympic Truce resolution then flagrantly breached it by invading Ukraine four days after the 2022 Winter Games closed in Beijing. Relations between Russia and IOC President Thomas Bach have not recovered since though the Olympic body eased its initially tou
TORONTO — A year after appearing in the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, the Canadian men took a step backwards Tuesday in a shocking second-half collapse against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal. Canada lost 3-2 on the night with Jamaica winning the series on the away goals rule with the aggregate score knotted at 4-4. A win and Canada would have earned a berth in the Nations League final four and, more importantly, a berth in next year's Copa America. Now the Canadi
