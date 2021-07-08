Jose Altuve's three-run homer

CBC

Despite a heartbreaking defeat to the Czech Republic at a last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament in Victoria, B.C., on the weekend, Canada flashed glimpses of what the future might hold for the program. In a tight contest where Andrew Wiggins sent the game to overtime, Canada lost by a mere two-point margin due to a Tomas Satoransky game-winning jumper. With a stronger talent pool to pick from, including multiple key absences due to injury, hopes should be higher than ever for the future of C