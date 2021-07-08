Jose Altuve's three-run homer
Jose Altuve crushes a three-run home run over the left-field wall, giving the Astros a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the 3rd
Jose Altuve crushes a three-run home run over the left-field wall, giving the Astros a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the 3rd
Kane's penalty in extra time was saved by Kasper Schmeichel but Kane quickly capitalized on his second chance.
If Holiday does not narrow the gargantuan gap from Game 1 between himself and the Suns star on both ends of the floor, the series is a wrap.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the semifinals at Wimbledon after posting a 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 win over Russia's Karen Khachanov.
Will Taylor remain at ESPN or move on with her contract set to expire?
Shohei Ohtani is so impressive even Hideki Matsui can't wait to see what Ohtani will do next.
Kenny Edwards was charged with a Grade F offense by the Rugby Football League.
The best pitcher in baseball is out of the All-Star Game.
After Ron MacLean failed to ask NHL commissioner Gary Bettman about the sexual assault allegations involving the Chicago Blackhawks organization, fans are calling for the league to commit to releasing the results of the ongoing independent review.
The Blue Jays have gone a long way in restocking their relief corps in recent weeks. Now they have 23 days to see about that relief ace.
In March, the CFL and XFL announced they were poised to begin serious talks about a potential partnership.
The Dodgers have decided they will not give out a Bauer bobblehead on Aug. 19.
Novak Djokovic continued to roll on at Wimbledon, but Roger Federer met his match.
Charlie Montoyo explains what role he sees new pitcher Trevor Richards filling in the Blue Jays' relief corps.
It would be an absurdly rare move for a No. 1 overall NHL pick to return to school instead of turning pro, but Michigan's Owen Power may do just that.
The way to move up in the standings is to target specific categories where your league is bunched. Fred Zinkie runs through who can give your team a boost in the second half.
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor joins The Rush to rank: the Mets’ hot start this season, Jacob DeGrom’s historic assault on the record books, and which other Mets’ players deserve All-Star nods. PLUS: Francisco Lindor surprises Vanderbilt commit Dylan Lesko of Burford High School (Buford, Ga.) with the 2020-21 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award!
Despite a heartbreaking defeat to the Czech Republic at a last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament in Victoria, B.C., on the weekend, Canada flashed glimpses of what the future might hold for the program. In a tight contest where Andrew Wiggins sent the game to overtime, Canada lost by a mere two-point margin due to a Tomas Satoransky game-winning jumper. With a stronger talent pool to pick from, including multiple key absences due to injury, hopes should be higher than ever for the future of C
Kyle Shanahan was told he could wait on the Matthew Stafford trade, and it may have cost him the quarterback.
LONDON (AP) — All the years of hurt, England fans sing about it. All that sense of entitlement, rival fans are irritated by it. After decades of embarrassment and moaning at tournaments, the English have a chance to finally back up the bravado — just listen to the team anthem, “Football’s Coming Home” — with a trophy. The nation that lays claim to being the inventor of soccer, but is more fittingly one of the sport’s great underachievers, is back in a final — against Italy in the European Champi
Cabrera has been accused of assault by three different former partners.