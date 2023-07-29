Jose Altuve's leadoff triple
Jose Altuve laces a leadoff triple off the wall in left-center field, his first of the season, against the Rays
Whit Merrifield will lead off for the Blue Jays on Friday, while the slumping George Springer moves down to fifth in the batting order.
While there's plenty of soccer to be played at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the knockout round picture becomes clearer with each match.
Dalton Pompey's days of playing professional baseball are behind him, as the former Blue Jays outfielder is now a police officer in Hamilton, Ontario.
The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros cleared the benches in the fifth inning of the 13-5 Rangers victory
Here's a look at which MLB-calibre Blue Jays players hold the most value ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will have a five-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix as a result of using too many gearbox parts.
Toronto can add in several areas before the MLB trade deadline. Here are three possible moves that would bolster the roster.
The PGA Tour does not think the plan to roll back the golf ball is good for the game and has notified the USGA and R&A that it will not support the proposal they have in mind. The opposition to the “Modified Local Rule” came from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a Wednesday evening memo to the players. The governing bodies had set a deadline of Aug. 15 to receive feedback on the proposal, which would give tours the option to require a golf ball that goes about 15 yards shorter for the biggest hitters.
Here's what Canada needs to do in order to avoid an early exit at the Women's World Cup.
Graeme McDowell says he remains "very close" with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry despite having sat on opposite sides to them in the divide in men's professional golf over the last year.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — They almost did it, even without their best forwards. Netherlands got ahead of the United States early Thursday and then withstood a flurry of U.S. attacks to preserve a 1-1 draw in its rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final. The Dutch entered the match with a weakened attack. Vivianne Miedema, the country's all-time leading women’s scorer, is out of the tournament entirely with a torn ACL. After coach Andries Jonker selected Lineth Beerensteyn for the team’s
Lando Norris’ response said it all. Asked whether he felt Spa should be guaranteed its spot on the F1 calendar given its questionable safety record, he looked at his interlocutor as if he had two heads. “Spa for me is incredible in qualifying and incredible in racing,” said the McLaren driver, firmly. “The circuit is one of the best of the season and if you asked any driver they would say it’s one that has to stay on.”
The country star wrote on Twitter that she was "glad" she and their sons Isaiah and Jacob could "celebrate you and your accomplishments"
If you're looking for a comprehensive list of the best unrestricted free agents in the NHL this offseason, you've come to the right place.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario was never viewed as Cleveland's long-term shortstop — more of a temporary fix. On Wednesday, he became a former one. Eager to give young infielders Tyler Freeman and Gabriel Arias more playing time, the Guardians traded Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and nearly $1.9 million in a deal that addresses major needs for both contending clubs. Rosario came to Cleveland from the New York Mets in the blockbuster deal for Francisco Lindor a fe
Charlynn Capan helped her son get through all three stages of Q-School to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card last year
It's easy to slip into familiar habits, but the Raptors need to break away from their past in order to move forward.
Chris Jones wears multiple hats with the Edmonton Elks, and before that made the football-related decisions for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. But Jones is only following the advice given to him by none other than Bill Parcells, the Pro Football Hall of Famer who won two Super Bowls as the New York Giants' head coach. "He said, 'You can't be successful as a head coach if you don't have the ability to set your roster,'" Jones said. "He told me, 'Make sure you start working toward getting that oppo
