Jose Altuve's leadoff homer (8)
Jose Altuve launches a solo homer to left-center field in the bottom of the 1st to tie the game at 1
Simone Biles won the U.S. Classic by nearly two full points Saturday night in what was her best outing since the Tokyo Olympics.
The Mavericks will face the Nuggets or Timberwolves for a trip to the NBA Finals.
Tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship in Louisville are here.
Ireland's Lowry was simply magnificent on a day when low scores at Valhalla were there to be taken.
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, while Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
The Knicks haven't played a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995, when they lost to ... the Pacers.
The Korean star signed a $113 million deal with the Giants last offseason.
This scandal refuses to end for MLB.
Even after early morning arrest, Scottie Scheffler has himself near the top of the leaderboard after two rounds of the 106th PGA Championship.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Scottie Scheffler was arrested by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club during a traffic incident.
The Chiefs have been deluged with negative news this offseason.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how the Dallas Mavericks won game 5 in Oklahoma City and talk about the offseason rumors swirling at the NBA Draft Combine.
Tiger Woods is hurting as he tries to find his form yet again at a major.
Buck has not called a baseball game since Game 6 of the 2021 World Series.
Kyle Larson is among 34 drivers entered for 33 starting spots.
They will wear these up to two times during the 2024 NFL season.