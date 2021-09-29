José Urquidy fans six
José Urquidy strikes out six while allowing two runs on four hits in five innings of work
Pacquiao, 42, will retire as the boxing's only eight-division champion. He'll presumably shift his focus to politics in the Philippines, where he is running for president.
One of the more abhorrent scenes to have played out on a sheet of ice happened over the weekend in Ukraine, and the victim is demanding action.
The Devils could be without their star netminder whenever they play in Canada as Blackwood remains New Jersey's lone unvaccinated player.
Evander Kane continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons.
Jon Jones was charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a police vehicle.
Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discusses his early impressions of camp, where he’s most comfortable on the floor and expectations for this season.
The most important Blue Jays regular-season series in years could feature an unlikely hero or two.
Ben Simmons believes he and Joel Embiid have incompatible styles of play.
Biles opened up about how the last seven years of her life ended up impacting her time in Tokyo.
When Manchester City defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 25, it marked Pep Guardiola's 221st win as manager, placing him atop the Sky Blues' history books.
The Week 4 slate in the NFL is loaded and will feature Tom Brady making his return to Gillette stadium.
The UEFA Champions League returns with a cracking slate of games for Matchday 2 – including Lionel Messi searching for his first goal in Parisian blue against a manager who helped make him a superstar.
The Blue Jays are young and hungry to prove their worth. But in the end, it was the Yankees' unwavering discipline that was the difference-maker.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his major league-leading 47th home run and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-4 Tuesday night. Perez also leads the majors in RBIs (118) and go-ahead home runs (17). The 31-year-old Perez trails Jorge Soler (2019) by one for the club record in homers. Perez’s home run in the sixth inning gave the Royals the lead. But, the Indians came back to tie the game in the top of the eighth. In the bottom of the eighth, Nicky Lopez tripled to
Kelsey Plum continuously attacked the basket to give the Las Vegas Aces an early semifinals lead.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó homered and Minnesota pitchers shut down Detroit until the ninth inning, as the Twins beat the Tigers 3-2 on Tuesday night. Caleb Thielbar (7-0) was one of four relievers with scoreless innings in relief of starter Charlie Barnes. Alexander Colomé allowed two runs in the ninth, yet earned his 17th save. “I have no idea how I got the win tonight,” said Thielbar when asked about his perfect record. “That makes no sense at all, but it’s cool. ... obviously been a toug
TORONTO — Everything was set for the Toronto Blue Jays in their return to Rogers Centre for the opener of a season-ending homestand on Tuesday. A playoff-like atmosphere to set the tone for a critical three-game series. Double the usual number of home fans thanks to a stadium capacity increase. And most importantly, a chance to beat New York and make up ground in the wild-card race. The surging Yankees had other ideas. Aaron Judge belted a solo shot, Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run blast and G
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert homered twice, Reynaldo Lopez pitched two-hit ball over a season-high six innings and the Chicago White Sox beat Cincinnati 7-1 Tuesday night as the Reds were eliminated from postseason contention. The Reds (82-76) had won four straight but were knocked out of the NL playoff hunt mid-game when the St. Louis Cardinals beat Milwaukee to lock up the second wild card. “Tip your cap to the Cardinals,” Reds manager David Bell said after St. Louis won its franchise-record 17t
A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the
EDMONTON — Brendan Perlini scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers cruised to a 6-0 pre-season win over the expansion Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. Darnell Nurse, Jesse Puljujarvi and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (2-0 in pre-season play) who dressed by far the more experienced lineup on the night. The Kraken fell to 1-1. Edmonton started the scoring six minutes into the opening frame as Nurse went coast to coast before beating Kraken goaltender Chr