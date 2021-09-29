José Urquidy fans six

The Canadian Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó homered and Minnesota pitchers shut down Detroit until the ninth inning, as the Twins beat the Tigers 3-2 on Tuesday night. Caleb Thielbar (7-0) was one of four relievers with scoreless innings in relief of starter Charlie Barnes. Alexander Colomé allowed two runs in the ninth, yet earned his 17th save. “I have no idea how I got the win tonight,” said Thielbar when asked about his perfect record. “That makes no sense at all, but it’s cool. ... obviously been a toug