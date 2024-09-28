José Ramírez's two-run homer (39)
José Ramírez launches a two-run home run to right field to give the Guardians a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 1st
Poor Makari Vickers had no idea what was coming.
Aaron Boone said Rizzo's ALDS availability would be a "pain tolerance thing."
After Friday's blowout, the United States recaptured some mojo in Saturday four-ball play.
Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 5 matching with the Tennessee Titans, coach Mike McDaniel announced.
The biggest game of the season is upon us.
The 2024 White Sox have recorded the most losses since 1900.
King also became the sixth athlete to win both the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal.
Beyond founding the 50/50 club, the Dodgers' star has put together arguably the best season ever by a leadoff hitter and the best ever by a DH.
After the U.S. Team's opening-round sweep, we've suddenly got a battle in Quebec.
Clark delivered one of the best first-year seasons in league history to lead Indiana back to the playoffs.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s playing their last game in Oakland, the current postseason picture, the Dodgers and Yankees clinching their divisions and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
With the White Sox losing their 121st game, let's take a look back at what just might be the worst season in baseball history.
Sinclair, the longtime captain of the Thorns and the Canadian national team, retired from international play last year.
Within all 30 teams is a hierarchy. Here's a look at each franchise's starting lineup.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon is here with your Week 4 viewing guide.
The A's closed out their final home series on Thursday with a win in front of a sold-out crowd.
Max Matus, 18, says the ball was 'forcefully taken away' from him during the Sept. 19 game.
Caitlin Clark's rookie finale, Game 2 of the WNBA playoff series between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun, drew a record-high viewership for ESPN.
First the Warriors bailed, followed by the Raiders and now the A’s, leaving Oakland without a major professional sports franchise for the first time since 1960.
The Mariners have one of the best rotations in baseball, but their offense left a lot to be desired this year.