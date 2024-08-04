José Ramírez's two-run home run (29)
José Ramírez clobbers a two-run home run to right, scoring Steven Kwan and cutting the deficit to 7-4 in the bottom of the 8th
Saturday was the busiest day of the Olympics yet, and it provided plenty of incredible images from across the country.
Crawford faces Madrimov for a chance to win a world title in a fourth weight class after winning belts at lightweight and becoming undisputed champion at super lightweight and welterweight.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
Steven Sabino was disqualified after a false start in his men's 100 preliminary round, ending his Olympic Games without ever running.
Tyreek Hill is the first wide receiver to ever lead the NFL’s Top 100 list.
Ricky Alderete pleaded guilty to several charges after he cut down and stole a statue of Jackie Robinson from a youth baseball field in Wichita in January.
Durability is a concern with Richardson, but the upside of a run game with him and Jonathan Taylor is tantalizing. It's a tricky balancing act the Colts know they must manage.
The quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown won their heat in a time of 3:07.41, smashing the previous record of 3:08.80.
A first-half penalty kick was all Morocco needed to beat the U.S. and move to the semifinals.
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in practice.
Jimmer Fredette sat out with an injury to his left leg.
Led by Lee Kiefer, the United States defeated Italy 45-39 to win the first team gold medal in U.S. fencing history.
Edwards-Helaire and teammate Jared Small were involved in a self-defense shooting in December 2018 when attempting to sell electronics to a man who tried to rob them.
NFL fans won't recognize kickoffs this season.
Giorgia Villa won a silver in the team competition with Italy, but her parmesan sponsorship means she was already a winner.
Tommy Paul put up a valiant fight against Carlos Alcaraz, then later knocked out Andy Murray alongside partner Taylor Fritz.
The U.S. was led by Bam Adebayo with 18 points and 7 rebounds.
Katie Ledecky claimed her eighth career gold medal.
An already miserable White Sox season found new depths in the franchise record book.
The NFL preseason is just days away and the 2024 season right around the corner, but Nate Tice and Matt Harmon have been stewing with some half-baked NFL takes they've been tinkering with off-season.