José Ramírez's solo home run (22)

José Ramírez gives the Guardians an early 1-0 lead with a home run to right field in the top of the 1st inning
Celebrini was the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's player.
Cooper Flagg, an incoming freshman at Duke University, will join the USA Basketball men’s select team that will practice alongside the squad headed to Paris this summer for the Olympics.
Bronny's name will be "James Jr." on the back of his jersey.
Here's your spot to keep tabs on the status of the biggest names on the market.
Corleone was was voted All-Big 12 Second Team last season.
The Buffs are ranked ahead of teams like Missouri and Tennessee and is just one spot behind Ole Miss.
Messi has been dealing with an injured thigh and hamstring through two games of the tournament.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
The Saints hovered around .500 last season and that could happen again after an uninspiring offseason.
"U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players."
Jhonkensy Noel had quite an MLB debut.
The U.S. men's national team lost Tim Weah to a red card, then lost to Panama 2-1 on Thursday in Atlanta.
It was a long shot for Mercedes to get Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton next season.
Continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series we take a look at who could be this year's Rachaad White: A dead zone RB that ends up becoming a top ten fantasy RB at the end of the season. Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon to identify this year's RB dead zone and pick which RB could become the king of the RB dead zone.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman examine if there’s reason for concern with Gerrit Cole after two rough outings, drama within the college baseball world, who might be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby and ask why some players don’t have a home run yet this season.
Krysten Peek, Tom Haberstroh & Lamar Hurd react to night one of the 2024 NBA draft, including the selection of four French players, Zach Edey going to Memphis within the top ten and why there's a chance Bronny James might not be wearing purple and gold in his future.
For the second straight 2024 Copa América match at SoFi Stadium, the “home” team failed to deliver.
Fresh off a breakout season, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded into the lottery Wednesday night.
The second round of the NBA Draft will kick off on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.
Georgia had never qualified for a major tournament before Euro 2024.