José Ramírez's RBI single

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

José Ramírez singles to right field, scoring Amed Rosario and tying the game at 3 in the top of the 5th

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories