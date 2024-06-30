José Ramírez's RBI double
José Ramírez hits an RBI double to left field, putting the Guardians on the board in the top of the 8th inning
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
That audacious goal is starting to look a little less implausible after Lyles swept the 100 and 200 at U.S. Olympic Trials.
The 34-year-old averaged 22.6 points (on 47/41/91 shooting splits), 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this past season, leading the Clippers to the first round of the playoffs.
The former Olympian overcame an ailing hamstring to run the 100 hurdles at Trials for the first time in 12 years.
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander figure to battle each other on MLB's all-time strikeout list for the rest of their magnificent careers.
Holloway qualifies for Paris Olympics in 110m hurdles by nearly setting a world record.
Simone Biles is once again dominating the field.
The Buffs are ranked ahead of teams like Missouri and Tennessee and is just one spot behind Ole Miss.
The Saints hovered around .500 last season and that could happen again after an uninspiring offseason.
Jhonkensy Noel had quite an MLB debut.
Continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series we take a look at who could be this year's Rachaad White: A dead zone RB that ends up becoming a top ten fantasy RB at the end of the season. Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon to identify this year's RB dead zone and pick which RB could become the king of the RB dead zone.
Fresh off a breakout season, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded into the lottery Wednesday night.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to EA's Sports recent list of the top 25 toughest places to play in college football ahead of the College Football 25 video game being released next month.
This is Quinn's second shot at being an NFL head coach, and he's learned plenty of lessons from his previous stops, which he hopes pave the way to returning winning days to Washington.
The heat index was well over 100 degrees in Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon when the official collapsed on the field.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
Max Scherzer led the Rangers to a 4-0 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon in his first start of the season.
Tatís Jr. could return in early July or after the MLB All-Star break.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde break down recent rumblings coming from conference commissioner meetings last week, Brent Venables being extended, and recruiting notes from the summer.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.