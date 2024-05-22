José Caballero's two-run single
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Oneil Cruz's smashing night at the dish, Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani leading the league and are joined by Royals broadcaster Jake Eisenberg to talk about Kansas City’s success in 2024.
The field for the 108th Indianapolis 500 features eight former winners and a fifth driver attempting to race both the 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reportedly didn't want to pay the market rate to retain rights to the NBA.
"I'm nowhere near my ceiling," Fields said. Wilson told reporters: "I don't blink."
Fox Sports is going to spend $375 million to replace an Emmy winner.
LaMelo Ball allegedly drove away and ran over an 11-year-old's foot when he was trying to get Ball's autograph at a Hornets fan event last fall.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
With largely the same group of players as the past two seasons, the answer for Philadelphia can be both.
Clark returned after rolling her ankle in the first half, but remains in search of her first WNBA victory.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reported for the team's organized team activities amid his involvement in a multi-car crash and alleged nightclub assault during the offseason.
The Vikings have stated that they believe Jefferson is the best receiver in football. Will they reach a deal that compensates him as such?
Vincent Goodwill connects with Boston Globe's national NBA writer Gary Washburn to recap the wild weekend of playoff basketball and look ahead to the conference finals.
Wembanyama and Holmgren received 99 of a possible 99 first first-place votes.
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton took one last dig at the New York Knicks with a sweatshirt sporting an infamous Reggie Miller photo.
McLaughlin posted a four-lap average of 234.220 MPH.
Busch punted Stenhouse into the wall on lap 2.
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
Xander Schauffele hit a six-foot putt on 18 to win the 2024 PGA Championship.
One team will go on to the Eastern Conference finals. The other will go home.
The New York Liberty earned more than $2 million in ticket revenue in their win over Caitlin Clark and the Fever on Saturday.