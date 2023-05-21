José Altuve's RBI single
Blue Jays manager John Schneider was forced to take starter Alek Manoah out of a game on Saturday after accidentally making a second mount visit in a single inning.
According to The Athletic, a power struggle emerged between Kyle Dubas and Brendan Shanahan.
Royals pitcher Zack Greinke has won six Gold Glove awards and he showed off his defensive prowess against the White Sox on Friday.
Shanahan said contract negotiations broke down after believing both parties had the framework for an extension in place.
‘It means a lot coming from him,’ Panthers star Aleksander Barkov said.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The New York Yankees cut Aaron Hicks before Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds and owe the struggling outfielder about $27.6 million from more than 2 1/2 seasons remaining in a $70 million, seven-year contract. Hicks was designated for assignment to make room for outfielder Greg Allen, acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday. The 33-year-old Hicks was batting .188 with a homer and five RBIs in 28 games this season. He agreed to a $70 million, seven-year contract with
The booing of Bryson DeChambeau was decidedly greater than that of Brooks Koepka, but both getting jeered came out of nowhere.
17-year-old Josh Alexander speaks out after he was suspended from his Canadian Catholic school and later detained for handing out free Bibles at a protest.
Kyle Dubas struck gold with some of his transactions and completely whiffed on others. Here are the five best and five worst moves he made as Leafs GM.
Hicks, a former first-round draft pick, came to the Yankees in 2015 via trade.
The Calgary Flames have found their new GM after parting ways with Brad Treliving.
RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Switzerland rallied from a goal behind to top Canada 3-2 in a clash of two undefeated teams at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday. Tyler Toffoli put Canada ahead midway through the second period on a power play but the Swiss answered with goals from Nico Hischier and Dario Simon in the frame. Andres Ambuhl stretched the advantage to two in the final period, then Michael Carcone deflected in a slap shot by Brad Hunt for Canada to reduce the lead to one with 3:38 to
UFC president Dana White had a lot to say about Francis Ngannou's recent signing with PFL.
Mackenzie Dern completely overwhelmed Angela Hill for 25 minutes in the UFC Fight Night 224 headliner.
Reba McEntire is a new host of the Voice, and in a show of support, her longtime boyfriend Rex Linn posted a fun photo of Reba. See it here.
Brooks Koepka says he has no problem with the vociferous crowd in New York, where he was booed during his third round.
The Lakers fall behind 3-0 in best-of-seven Western Conference finals after Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic lead the Nuggets to another win.
A horse trained by Bob Baffert was euthanized on the track because of a leg injury during the undercard at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, several hours before another one of the Hall of Famer's 3-year-old colts, National Treasure, won the Preakness Stakes. On the same dirt course that staged the second leg of the Triple Crown, favorite Havnameltdown buckled forward and threw jockey Luis Saez off his back during the day's sixth race, then continued running around the final turn in some distress. Havnameltdown was looked at by chief veterinary officer Dr. Dionne Benson and others, who determined the injury to his left front leg was inoperable so the horse should be put down, according to a statement from 1/ST Racing, which owns and operates the track.
Bob Baffert choked back tears and his voice cracked while he tried to juggle the conflicting feelings of seeing one of his horses win the Preakness Stakes hours after another was euthanized on the same track. National Treasure won the Preakness on Saturday in Baffert's return to the Triple Crown trail following a suspension, ending Kentucky Derby champion Mage's Triple Crown bid in the race Baffert has now captured more than any other trainer. It also put the sport squarely back in a familiar spot, two weeks after seven horses died in a 10-day span at Churchill Downs leading up to the Derby.
