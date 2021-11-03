Jorge Soler's three-run homer
The Chicago Blackhawks held settlement talks Tuesday with an attorney for Kyle Beach, who is suing the team for allegedly covering up a sexual assault in 2010.
The Ben Simmons standoff keeps getting uglier.
Students at a Pittsburgh-area high school have been banned from attending its hockey games after sexually explicit chants rained down on a female goalie.
But would the Saints actually make the call?
Ruggs, 22, had non-life-threatening injuries.
Miami wanted protections or resolutions before further pursuing a deal, and that didn't happen.
Mitch Marner finally snapped his 16-game scoreless streak during the 5-4 OT win over the Detroit Red Wings. The Toronto winger looks to have rediscovered some confidence and Marner's magic will be essential if the Leafs are to make this season more successful than last.
The pain of dealing Miller hit home for Paton. But that doesn't mean the trade was a bad deal for the Broncos -- or anyone else involved.
The wife of a former coach in the Penguins organization is preparing to a file a sexual assault lawsuit against the organization and former assistant GM Bill Guerin.
The Bulls are a team built in DeRozan's image.
If this excerpt is any indication, Pippen's forthcoming memoir is going to be a barn-burner.
Timothy Liljegren has supplanted Justin Holl in the Maple Leafs defensive pecking order.
The Cowboys made a big statement on Sunday night.
Raptors coach Nick Nurse has a (heartwarming) method to his quirky madness when it comes to the trademark Sideline Squat.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be breathing fresh air thanks to Man United's 3-0 victory vs. Spurs on the weekend, but he can't rest his laurels with superior cross-town rivals Man City marching into Old Trafford.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series (all times local): 8:15 p.m. Jorge Soler’s three-run blast has given the Braves a 3-0 lead in the third inning. And if it holds it might have earned him World Series MVP. Ozzie Albies got Atlanta’s first hit of Game 6 with a single on a grounder to right field to start the third inning. Travis d’Arnaud hit a fly ball to center field that José Siri grabbed for the first out. Dansby Swanson followed with a long fly ball to left field that Mic
The first iteration of the rankings showed a heavy Power-Five bias and plenty of SEC favor. What can teams change about that?
HOUSTON (AP) — Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito and St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty were on hand to watch Max Fried, their teammate at Harvard-Westlake High School in California, start Game 6 of the World Series for the Atlanta Braves against Houston. The two pitchers watched along with Harvard-Westlake’s Matt LaCour, the baseball coach there from 2002-15 and now one of the school’s athletic directors. “It’s quite an honor to be here,” La Cour said. All three were opening day starting pit
LORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY — Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is a New York Jet. The Kansas City Chiefs dealt the veteran offensive guard to New York on Tuesday before the 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline for backup tight end Daniel Brown. Both players are slated to become free agents at season's end. "NYC here we come! #Jets," Duvernay-Tardif tweeted. But he also paid tribute to the Chiefs. "Words cannot express how grateful I am to the Kansas City Chiefs organization," Duvernay-Tardif said in a state
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Even for a pair of second-day 2022 draft picks and the roster-building flexibility those will provide, George Paton confirmed it wasn't easy signing off on Von Miller's departure to the Los Angeles Rams. “No doubt. This was not easy. I didn't sleep Sunday night,” the Broncos' first-year general manager said Tuesday at the end of the franchise's first full day without their superstar linebacker in 10 1/2 years. Paton and Rams GM Les Snead worked out the deal Sunday night a