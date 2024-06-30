Jorge Soler's RBI double
Jorge Soler hits a RBI double to center field, extending the Giants' lead to 2-0 over the Dodgers in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Stewart's on a faster career scoring pace than the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
That audacious goal is starting to look a little less implausible after Lyles swept the 100 and 200 at U.S. Olympic Trials.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
The former Olympian overcame an ailing hamstring to run the 100 hurdles at Trials for the first time in 12 years.
Cepeda was one of the first great Puerto Rican baseball players.
Holloway qualifies for Paris Olympics in 110m hurdles by nearly setting a world record.
Corleone was was voted All-Big 12 Second Team last season.
In today's edition: The nepo-ballers phenomenon, MLB All-Star voting, USMNT falls to Panama, and more.
The Pistons take on a contract in order to acquire future draft picks.
The Saints hovered around .500 last season and that could happen again after an uninspiring offseason.
"U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players."
The U.S. men's national team lost Tim Weah to a red card, then lost to Panama 2-1 on Thursday in Atlanta.
Jhonkensy Noel had quite an MLB debut.
Krysten Peek, Tom Haberstroh & Lamar Hurd react to night one of the 2024 NBA draft, including the selection of four French players, Zach Edey going to Memphis within the top ten and why there's a chance Bronny James might not be wearing purple and gold in his future.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman examine if there’s reason for concern with Gerrit Cole after two rough outings, drama within the college baseball world, who might be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby and ask why some players don’t have a home run yet this season.
For the second straight 2024 Copa América match at SoFi Stadium, the “home” team failed to deliver.
Georgia had never qualified for a major tournament before Euro 2024.