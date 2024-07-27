Jorge Soler's leadoff home run (12)
Jorge Soler hits a leadoff home run, putting the Giants on the board in the 1st inning
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to terms on a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension.
Whitham, who turns 14 on Saturday, will be the youngest player in a top-level men's or women's soccer game when she makes her debut — potentially as soon as Sunday.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
The Canada men's and women's soccer teams have reportedly "relied on drones and spying for years."
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Ocon will be teammates with Ferrari junior driver Ollie Bearman.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman wonder if the Pirates are wasting a prime winning opportunity with Paul Skenes, the challenges the Yankees and Mets both face in trying to improve their rosters and answer some listener emails.
Even the best managers make mistakes. Get a leg up on the rest by avoiding these fantasy football hiccups!
Ryan impressed in his MLB debut for a Dodgers team that has been plagued by injuries to pitchers.
Groh got what he wanted: Malik Nabers on the Giants.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
A tough-luck loss to the Cardinals was the first of Skenes' career.
Force will continue outpatient rehabilitation in California after suffering a TBI.
The Rose Bowl would like to always host a quarterfinal so it can keep its Jan. 1 date.
The Canadian Olympic Committee apologized for the incident, which comes amid a strict ban on drones in and around Olympics venues in France.