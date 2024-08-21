Jorge Polanco's two-run single
Jorge Polanco singles on a sharp line drive to right field and two runs score, putting the Mariners ahead, 2-0, in the 1st
Even by Mets standards, this was bad.
The annual Thanksgiving week tournament is making its return to Maui with a stacked lineup after a year away due to the devastating Lahaina wildfires.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR rankings ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald join forces to give their top breakout candidates to keep an eye on for the 2024 NFL season.
Former rivals on the field, Manning and Brady are now competing in the analyst game.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR running back rankings for ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
With the 2024 season quickly approaching, here's a look at the Big Ten. Ohio State has a lot of pressure entering the season and a few teams could be right on its heels.
Freeman injured the middle finger on his right hand while fielding a ground ball Saturday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from this past weekend in baseball including the Little League Classic and the final Battle of the Bay in Oakland. The two also make their pick for the player of the weekend.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
Right before the 2024 season starts this Saturday, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde start the season on a positive note: by discussing which head coaches will get fired first. They inspect the hot seat situations for top names like Florida's Billy Napier, Baylor's Dave Aranda, and Arkansas' Sam Pittman.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
What will the Wolverines do to follow up their national title season? With a new coach, new QB and a whole lot of talent to replace, it's anyone's guess.
The Indiana Fever have won two consecutive games coming out of the WNBA's Olympics break, beating the Seattle Storm on Sunday, 92–75.
Yabusele, who previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaged 14 points per game during France's Olympic silver medal run.
Christian Polanco and David Gass chat the USMNT reportedly hiring Mauricio Pochettino. They also discuss major storylines head of Premier League season, discuss MLS transfer news, and recap Leagues Cup round of 16.
Aubrey's kick doesn't officially count, but it was a pretty impressive boot.
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.
It's not easy for a rookie to pick up Andy Reid's offense and play a big role right away. Xavier Worthy could be an exception.