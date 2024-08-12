Jorge Polanco's solo home run (11)
Jorge Polanco belts a solo home run to left-center field, giving the Mariners' a 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning
Parker Meadows somehow robbed what should have been a two-run home run late Wednesday in Seattle.
Dillon entered Sunday night's race 32nd in the points standings.
A missed practice raised alarms after Prescott was seen in the offseason wearing a medical boot on his surgically repaired ankle.
The Cowboys got a long look at Lance, the third pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Los Angeles Dodgers rookie pitcher River Ryan will miss the rest of the 2024 season after suffering an elbow injury during Saturday's start versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Chiles was stripped of her bronze floor medal on a technicality, but USA Gymnastics says a time-stamped video proves that proper protocols were followed.
It's the first time in Summer Games history there's been a tie for most golds.
We've got a new "Knockout of the Year" candidate.
The NFL’s new kickoff rules are still confusing to just about everyone, including the officials.
Yes, it was one drive. Yes, it was against a mix of Jets backups. But a particular play will have GM Adam Peters and the rest of the Commanders' decision-makers buzzing about their No. 2 overall pick.
Steph Curry lead Team USA with 24 points.
Naeher was the primary reason the USWNT accomplished something that no women’s soccer team ever had: It survived 330 minutes of knockout Olympic soccer without conceding a single goal.
This is encouraging, Commanders fans.
Caleb Williams didn't play long but made an impression.
Justin Fields got the chance to start with Russell Wilson being held out.
Nobody was injured after the Delta charter flight carrying the Panthers home from New England ran off the taxiway on Friday morning.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the USWNT ahead of their gold medal game against Brazil. They then bring on Gotham FC players, and stars of reality docuseries Offseason FC, Midge Purce and Taylor Smith to discuss the show as well as preview the men’s gold medal game between Spain and France.
From more track and field finals to climbing, table tennis and even breaking, here are the best images that came out of the Games on Friday in France.
Harbaugh was punished by the NCAA earlier in the week for his lack of cooperation in a recruiting investigation.
Rachael Gunn, or B-girl Raygun, became an internet sensation for her look and her performance in the breaking competition on Friday.