Jorge Polanco's diving play

The Canadian Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — While the final score between Canada and Australia was anything but close, the opening goal in the lopsided 4-0 Matildas' win showed just how tight the margins can be in world football. Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold started the move, after skilfully corralling a hard-hit backpass from a defender under pressure from Canadian Adriana Leon, with a sweeping pass that found Caitlin Foord near midfield. She quickly sent the ball forward to Steph Catley, whose ensuing cr