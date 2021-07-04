Jorge López fans Anthony Rendon

The Canadian Press

SEATTLE (AP) — John Hicks homered in his first two at-bats, Eli White added a three-run shot and the Texas Rangers snapped a 13-game losing streak in Seattle with a 7-3 victory over the Mariners on Saturday night. Texas won in Seattle for the first time since July 23, 2019, and ended the longest active losing streak in an opponents’ park in the majors. Hicks was the catalyst with his second career multi-homer game. A former prospect in the Mariners organization, he led off the third and fourth i