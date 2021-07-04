Jorge López fans Anthony Rendon
Jorge López strikes out Anthony Rendon swinging in the bottom of the 5th inning, one of his four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings
The Bucks and Suns will meet in the NBA Finals.
Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been Canada's stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.
England is going back home, with something to play for.
Toronto is gaining ground on Tampa in the standings.
Dominique Ducharme has been here before.
The 100-meter dash winner at the U.S. Olympic trials is out of the event.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.
The sports world is not equipped to handle the conversations sparked by the allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.
Santiago Espinal went deep for the first time in his MLB career and was really feeling the love from his teammates in the dugout afterwards.
Even with the arena at a fraction of its capacity and despite their team trailing for more than 58 minutes, the fans at Montreal's Bell Centre were never quiet on Friday night.
Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London.
The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.
It had to be bittersweet for Antetokounmpo, but also rejuvenating, knowing teammates could rise to the challenge, take some hard punches and deliver the knockout with him being the biggest cheerleader.
SEATTLE (AP) — John Hicks homered in his first two at-bats, Eli White added a three-run shot and the Texas Rangers snapped a 13-game losing streak in Seattle with a 7-3 victory over the Mariners on Saturday night. Texas won in Seattle for the first time since July 23, 2019, and ended the longest active losing streak in an opponents’ park in the majors. Hicks was the catalyst with his second career multi-homer game. A former prospect in the Mariners organization, he led off the third and fourth i
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Cobb allowed only one run in a season-high 7 2/3 innings, David Fletcher extended his hitting streak to 17 games and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 Saturday night for their third straight win. It is the longest outing by an Angels starter since Griffin Canning went eight innings on Aug. 30 last season against Seattle. Cobb (6-3) — who was with the Orioles from 2018-20 before being traded to Los Angeles prior to spring training — allowed four hit
DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story snapped a scoreless tie with a three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Saturday night. Daniel Bard struck out Dylan Carlson with runners at second and third for his 12th save. Kyle Freeland allowed three hits over six shutout innings for the Rockies, who have won five of six. Jhoulys Chacín (2-1) worked a perfect seventh. Pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia reached on an infield single with one out in the seventh and
WASHINGTON (AP) — A.J. Pollock hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended a winning streak to eight for the third time this season with a rainy 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. Pinch-hitter Chris Taylor added an RBI single in the ninth for a two-run lead. Kenley Jansen allowed Starlin Castro's single leading off the bottom half and walked Yan Gomes, then struck out Gerardo Parra and Alcides Escobar, and retired pinch-hitter Josh Be
HARRISON, N.J. — Mathieu Choiniere's smile said it all. The homegrown CF Montreal player was grinning from ear to ear after scoring his first Major League Soccer goal in a 1-0 triumph over Inter Miami Saturday night at Red Bull Arena. That smile carried over all the way to his post-game press conference. "It's been a long time since I'm working on this goal," Choiniere told reporters. "Just a big relief. I'm feeling very great. "I've been waiting for that goal for a long time. I worked hard and
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a game-winning sacrifice fly to cap a three-run 12th inning, and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Saturday to snap their eight-game winning streak. Sean Murphy and Seth Brown singled to start the bottom of the 12th before Jed Lowrie's tying double off Matt Andriese (2-3), who couldn’t close out a game that lasted 4 hours, 24 minutes. “It was the most spirited game of the year,” said A's manager Bob Melvin, whose club had lost two i
