Jordi Fernandez's sports psychology degree, tactical expertise could benefit Raptors
Amit Mann is joined by Toni Canyameras to discuss Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, who is reportedly in the running for the head coaching position with the Toronto Raptors. Fernandez is a player's coach with a creative outlook who's worked tirelessly through the years to become the lead assistant with the Sacramento Kings. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.