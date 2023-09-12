Jordanian siblings pursue Paris Olympics dream

STORY: These Jordanian siblings are vying for a spot at the Paris Olympics

Taima and Zaid Abo Yaman have been coached by their father since they were children

Location: Amman, Jordan

He's a former national table tennis player himself

(Taima Abo Yaman, Table tennis player) “Usually we have two training sessions - one in the morning and one in the evening. During our free time, my brothers and I come to train here so that we can take advantage of our free time.”

Both players have won many titles over the years

But France next year is the ultimate dream for this table tennis duo

(Zaid Abo Yaman, Table tennis player)“These are the trophies and medals that we have won over the years, along with our father. For example, this is the trophy I won in Oman in 2016 - getting first place in the men's competition. This is a trophy Taima won during the Jordan international competition, getting first place.”