Jordanian man turns trash into art

STORY: These art installations are made entirely from trash

L: Amman, Jordan

Ahmad Al Zawahrah collects discarded items

he finds on the streets and repurposes them

His project started out as an initiative

to collect trash from the sides of the road

“I started cleaning and beautifying the street five years ago. But then I started working on these two years ago. My passion towards beautifying the street prompted me to start doing this.”

His creations sit on an empty plot of land

where the public can enjoy them for free