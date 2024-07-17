Jordan Walsh sets up the nice finish

- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
The Bulldogs missed out on a chance to defend their national title after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
The Americans will play South Sudan and Germany in London next before beginning their Olympic schedule.
Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers criticized the escalating purses and focus on money in golf's current environment.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby live on the field from Globe Life Field in Texas.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
In today's edition: The 94th Midsummer Classic, Teoscar wins the Derby, EA Sports College Football 25 is out, Stuart Scott's legendary ESPYS speech, and more.
When you've won majors, you get to make the call on when to hang it up.
Jordan Addison was reportedly found asleep at the wheel and blocking traffic near LAX on Friday night.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
Macario suffered an ACL injury in 2022 and missed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup while recovering.
After two strong semifinal showings, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will now face off in Sunday's Wimbledon final.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about who should be the starting pitchers for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the Reds getting an impact from Rece Hinds, the Mets making a trade and the Boston Red Sox having a door of opportunity.
Our summer 'Flip the Script' series rolls on with one of the most anticipated episodes yet. Who is this year's Puka Nacua: A dark horse rookie WR that becomes a must have in fantasy. Fantasy Pro's Derek Brown joins Matt Harmon to identify the deep sleeper rookie WRs that are in ideal situations that could make them instant impact fantasy rookies in 2024 and beyond.