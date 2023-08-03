Jordan Walker's solo homer (10)
Jordan Walker drills a solo homer to left-center field in the bottom of the 2nd inning to extend the Cardinals' lead to 2-0
Video of Allysha Chapman's comment during the 4-0 defeat to Australia has gone viral.
“I had those chances and (I felt like) basically I blew them,” says Garrett Davila of the Charlotte Knights. “But looking back, I didn’t blow them.”
Ranking the top contenders in the wake of the MLB trade deadline usually consists of a mild favorite and then everyone else. Not so much this year.
MLB trade deadline day came and went in fairly quiet fashion for the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays appear to have dodged a bullet as manager John Schneider revealed some good news on Tuesday regarding Bo Bichette's injury status.
One playoff series against the Maple Leafs was enough to sour the idea of ever playing for a Canadian team, Radko Gudas recently admitted.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Italy's players dropped to their knees, buried their faces and tearfully wondered how their tournament had suddenly ended following a shocking upset to South Africa in the Women’s World Cup. The 54th-ranked team in the world stunned Italy, ranked 16th by FIFA, with a 3-2 victory over the Italians in Wednesday's Group G finale. South Africa won with a stoppage-time goal by Thembi Kgatlana. South Africa was ecstatic as players screamed and danced and said thankful pr
TORONTO — Paul DeJong is excited to step in as the Toronto Blue Jays new shortstop, even if he doesn't know how long he'll be playing that position. DeJong was named the Blue Jays shortstop against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, a day after he was traded to Toronto from the St. Louis Cardinals. He's assuming the role as all-star shortstop Bo Bichette was put on the Blue Jays' 10-day injured list earlier in the day. "I value my defence and I really take pride in what I'm doing out there, so
With Bronny James recovering from a sudden cardiac arrest, here's what sports cardiologists can explain about the health condition — and how realistic a return to the court could be.
Luke Rockhold is throwing his name into consideration to be Georges St-Pierre's opponent for his upcoming grappling match.
Dr. J created a stir with a top-10 list of greatest NBA players that lacked LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Shaquille O'Neal now offers his top 10.
Nate Diaz thinks former UFC rival Conor McGregor should turn his attention to Justin Gaethje – rather than Michael Chandler
McElhenney tells PEOPLE how his relationship with Reynolds has grown since they purchased the Welsh soccer team
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in NBA trade rumors, including Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell and more.
This one's playing out in the court of public opinion.
Brennan Johnson emerges as target if the England captain joins Bayern Munich.
Here's a look at which MLB-calibre Blue Jays players hold the most value ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years, giving Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Monahan said Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board, marking the first time players have outnumbered independent directors on the board. The decision Tuesday comes at a crucial time for the tour and for Monahan, who held private m
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, the team announced Wednesday. Germán, who threw a perfect game June 28 at Oakland, was placed on the restricted list. “It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being,” the Yankees said in a statement. “We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.” Germán is 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 20 appearances this season. He was scratched from
The former Warriors coach and top broadcaster wrote on social media that he looks forward to “greater blessings ahead”