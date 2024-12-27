Jordan Poole sinks it from downtown

Dan Titus gets fantasy hoops managers ready for Week 8 with his top adds and lineup advice.
Sirianni was reportedly rankled by Ertz enthusiastically high-fiving him after their game.
Scott Pianowski has six players who could offer a surprise boost to your championship chances.
Anthony Davis stepped wrong in the lane and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night in San Francisco.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR flex rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR tight end rankings.
It was an incredible year in sports, which means 2024 saw a plethora of iconic images from around the world that captured the biggest moments from the Olympics, the Super Bowl and much more. Check out 10 of the best below:
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR running back rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 half-PPR flex rankings.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
After a messy opening weekend, everybody has their own ideas on how to "fix" the playoff. Here's what's actually being considered behind closed doors.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
Though playoff hopes are gone, four wins in five games has changed the outlook on McCarthy's future in Dallas. It's a complicated situation that both coach and owner helped create.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
The Longhorns beat the Tigers 38-24 and now have shorter odds than both Ohio State and Oregon to win it all.
Saturday featured three blowout wins for the home teams.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down Notre Dame's win against Indiana in the first-ever game of the 12-team College Football Playoff.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.