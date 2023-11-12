Jordan Poole hits from way downtown

The MMA community reacted to Tom Aspinall's quick knockout of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 to claim the interim heavyweight title.
SEVILLE, Spain — Marina Stakusic provided yet another upset victory and Leylah Fernandez continued her unbeaten run Sunday as Canada won its first-ever Billie Jean King Cup title with a 2-0 win over Italy. Stakusic, the world No. 258 from Mississauga, Ont., put Canada ahead by defeating No. 43 Martina Trevisan 7-5, 6-3 for the biggest win of her career, then Fernandez sealed it by beating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 at Estadio la Cartuja. "We're world champions and we rightfully deserve it," Fernan
Five down, four to go. Rory McIlroy’s goal to become Europe’s most prolific major winner is well-trailed, but it should be acknowledged that the Ulsterman is also on a mission to usurp Colin Montgomerie in the all-time charts as Europe No 1.
The University of Michigan football coach was previously accused of sign-stealing
'Voice' fans are left confused and upset after judge Niall Horan announced he wouldn't be stepping away for a bit during Season 24. Learn what we know and what fans are saying on social media.
SEVILLE, Spain — Led by the inspired play of Leylah Fernandez, Canada has reached the final of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time. Fernadez and Gabriela Dabrowski upset Czechia's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in a second-set tiebreaker 7-5, 7-6 (3) on Saturday as Canada advanced with a 2-1 overall victory in the semifinal of the women's international team tennis tournament. Fernandez gave Canada hope with a singles win against Marketa Vondrousova, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, earlier in t
The reports of Zadorov's trade request broke right after his Flames fell to the Leafs in Toronto — where Calgary's former GM currently resides.
Amid tremendous turmoil, the Oilers opened their Saturday night game against the Seattle Kraken with a bang thanks to Zach Hyman.
When Lakers coach Darvin Ham thought about moving Austin Reaves to the bench, he said, 'It just has to make sense for all the right reasons.' It did.
Jay Woodcroft is out as coach of the Edmonton Oilers after the supposed Stanley Cup contenders lost 10 of their first 13 games this season. Woodcroft was fired Sunday at the end of the team's road trip, which wrapped up with a 4-1 win at Seattle on Saturday night. That victory was not enough to save Woodcroft's job in the aftermath of a four-game losing streak, including an embarrassing 3-2 loss at the NHL-worst San Jose Sharks earlier in the week. Kris Knoblauch, Connor McDavid's junior hockey
Players are getting fined at an astonishing rate this season.
Michigan's whining - and quite literally crying in one instance - about Jim Harbaugh's suspension only makes the Wolverines more unlikeable.
Over six seasons with the Aggies, Fisher's teams have a 45-25 record, including 6-4 this year. He signed a guaranteed $94 million extension in 2021.
Mark Madsen hadn't been finished by TKO until he fought Jared Gordon on Saturday night at UFC 295.
A confusing situation surrounded Hector Lombard's first round finish at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 6 in Mississippi.
The semi-finalists have been confirmed at the Cricket World Cup - but who has reached the knockout stages?
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 44 points and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Los Angeles Clippers 144-126 on Friday night in an NBA In-Season Tournament game, the Clippers’ third straight loss since James Harden joined the lineup. Doncic was 17 of 21 from the field, going 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Kyrie Irving added 27 points, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers, to help Dallas improve to 1-1 in the tournament after an opening loss at Denver. The Mavericks took control with a 47-18 second period and a
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two goals and two assists, Carter Verhaeghe got the go-ahead goal early in the third and the Florida Panthers withstood two highlight-reel scores from rookie Connor Bedard to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Sunday. Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist, while Matthew Tkachuk and Evan Rodrigues each had a pair of assists for Florida. The Panthers have won a season-high four straight and are 9-2-1 in their last 12 games. Bedard — who has nine goals
VANCOUVER — Wide receiver Sam Davenport hauled in a last-second touchdown as the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds staged a late comeback to beat the University of Alberta 28-27 and win the Hardy Cup. Quarterback Garett Rooker went 27 of 35 and threw 378 yards in the dramatic win. Davenport was targeted 10 times with the game-winning catch -- his only touchdown of the day. Quarterback Eli Hetlinger threw 12 of 21 in the loss for Alberta. On the East Coast, St. Francis Xavier is the Atl