Jordan Poole hits from way downtown

The Rams got a gift from Jordan Love on Sunday.
Mookie Betts went into a home-run trot, and Fox put a run on the board. He did not hit a home run.
The Chicago Bears offense looked like what fantasy football managers all expected it to in Week 5. But is it for real? Tera Roberts investigated.
The Connecticut Sun forced a Game 5 in their WNBA playoff semifinal series with the Minnesota Lynx with a 92–82 win in Game 4.
Kyler Murray led the Cardinals on an epic comeback at the 49ers
The 49ers led by 10 points in the fourth quarter but couldn't hold on.
Add a quarterback change to the ongoing drama in Las Vegas as trade rumors swirl around Davante Adams.
It's rare to see a 100-yard touchdown in the NFL. Two on the same day? That's unprecedented in league history.
Did we just witness the craziest college football weekend ever? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde recap an upset filled Week 6 that featured 4 top 10 teams lose. They start off with the two most shocking outcomes: Alabama falling to Vanderbilt and Tennessee stumbling against Arkansas.
With three seconds left, Temple went for the win. It ended in disaster.
No. 1 Alabama got knocked off. So did No. 4 Tennessee. And that wasn't close to the extent of the upsets during a wild day where nobody was safe from a stunning loss.
Washington got a win over Michigan nine months after they met for the title.
Clayton Kershaw may have pitched his last game in a Dodgers uniform.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.
The Tigers were overwhelmed by the Aggies.
McCall was making his first start since Sept. 14.
The Division Series continue with the National League Game 2s on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri offers up his inside scoop on getting in the win column in Week 5.
The Aces outscored the Liberty 21-6 in the third quarter.
Turner Ward will not return as St. Louis Cardinals hitting coach after the team was one of the worst run-scoring clubs in the National League in 2024.