Jordan Nwora with an and one vs the Dallas Mavericks

Regardless of how you might feel about the trade deadline or the direction of the franchise, you have to respect the Raptors for continuing to fight.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball made six 3-pointers before breaking his right ankle in the third quarter, and the Charlotte Hornets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-106 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory. Terry Rozier scored 22 points, Gordon Hayward had 19 points and rookie Mark Williams added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Charlotte, which is still second-to-last in the Eastern Conference standings — ahead of only Detroit. Ball finished with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 20 and pulled down eight rebounds as the Toronto Raptors held off the Chicago Bulls 101-96 on Tuesday. Point guard Fred VanVleet only had three points but nine assists and six rebounds in his return to the Raptors' (31-32) lineup after missing three games following the birth of his third child. O.G. Anunoby added 17 points and seven rebounds for Toronto, while Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points and Jakob Poeltl scored 14. Nikola Vucevic's 23 points led Chicago (28-34), w
Just as fans argue about who the GOAT of the NBA is, so do the league's current or former players. The debate is most often between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, though Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has some backers, too. Prior to the James era, the ...
Donovan Mitchell was also tested shortly after his 71-point performance.
Hannah and Heart Lising, twin sisters from the Philippines who've led Sun Valley Poly to a City Section Division I title, share a special bond.
Kyle Dubas swung for the fences by securing Ryan O'Reilly. And while a subsequent move made Monday won't garner the same attention as adding a Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner, the Maple Leafs general manager once again left little doubt playoff success-starved Toronto is going all-in this spring. The club acquired defenceman Jake McCabe and centre Sam Lafferty in a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks for a conditional first-round pick at the 2025 draft and a second-round selectio
Former GMs weigh in on Dolphins’ looming Tua decision
Jayson Tatum was gone a few minutes before the Boston Celtics relinquished the top spot in the NBA, thrown out of a game for the first time in his career. New York's defense caused the frustration for the rest of the Celtics. Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley each scored 23 points, and the surging Knicks knocked Boston out of the top spot in the overall NBA standings with their sixth straight victory, 109-94 on Monday night.
Pete Carroll responded to a question about the report as well as the nature of his current relationship with Russell Wilson.
Deontay Wilder was among those to question the performance of Hector Afu
Here's a look at Yahoo Sports' latest first- and second-round projections for the 2023 NBA Draft in June.
Serena Williams hit the red carpet for the NAACP Image Awards in a hip-high slit dress that showed off her epic legs. Serena likes dancing to mix up her cardio.
The Spaniard impressed for Aston Martin at testing and is optimistic about his chances ahead of the new season
‘Always nice to add a new trophy to the collection,’ the 2009 world champion said.
Charles Howell III and the Crushers won the individual and team titles at the first event of the season in Mayakoba
ACAPULCO, Mexico — Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the second round of the Mexican Open, but it looked early on that he might be bidding "Adios" to the fans watching the men's singles match inside the Arena GNP Seguros. The native of Richmond Hill, Ont., ranked 30th heading into the ATP Tour 500 series event, defeated Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-7, 6-0, 7-5 in a hard-court match that lasted two hours, 13 minutes. Shapovalov was cruising along in the first set and was up 5-3 before the match was
There was no umpire behind the plate calling balls and strikes, or even one of those so-called robo umps that could become part of the game in the future, when the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates kept playing Tuesday. Umpires left the field after Baltimore's Josh Lester grounded out to end the top of the ninth inning with the Orioles trailing 7-4, officially ending the spring training contest.
The Washington Commanders announced on Monday that they have released quarterback Carson Wentz.
Josh McDaniels, the Raiders coach who was Tom Brady’s longtime offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots, believes Brady will stay retired.