Jordan Nwora hammers it home
Jordan Nwora hammers it home, 01/28/2024
The Chiefs are headed to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask Matthieu Pavon.
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child, and the team said he had a hip injury.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, the league and union announced Sunday. Laine will be away from the team indefinitely while he receives care from the joint program. Under the terms of the program, he can return to the team for practice and then games when cleared by administrators. “Patrik has our complete support, and our sole concern is his well-being,” said Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, adding the organization wou
BALTIMORE (AP) — Taylor Swift might be Super Bowl-bound. The pop star could be on hand in Las Vegas to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in two weeks after he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game on Sunday. Swift watched the game from a suite and joined Kelce on the field afterward to celebrate, greeting him with a kiss, a long embrace and another smooch. Swift could be seen cheering and jumping up and down from her suite in the corner of the stad
The world number two won the title in Melbourne without dropping a set.
Don't worry, they did show up later in the episode with their Bee Gees impression The post ‘SNL’: Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Crash Dakota Johnson’s Monologue | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
A pregame video from the AFC championship game showed Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce getting into it with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
The pro wrestling company's founder resigned Friday as he faces a suit for allegedly sexually assaulting a former employee The post Ronda Rousey Claims Vince McMahon Still Holds Power in WWE Following Resignation appeared first on TheWrap.
Aged 43, Rohan Bopanna became the oldest male player in the Open era to ever win a grand slam title on Saturday when he and his partner, Matthew Ebden, won the Australian Open men’s doubles tournament.
Signing Jon Rahm signals what LIV Golf aspires to be. Signing Anthony Kim would illustrate what it is.
What's ahead for Bayley and Cody Rhodes after their Royal Rumble wins ... aside from a title shot at WrestleMania?
Mike Tindall enjoyed a 5k run with daughter Lena at a Rugby for Heroes charity event – see the sweet photos of Zara Tindall's mini-me
The viral edited clip features the pop star looking nervously at a Kansas City Chiefs game and is spliced with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson taking to the field
A taunting penalty by Flowers set up a brutal sequence for the Ravens receiver in a pivotal moment of the AFC championship.
“This is not my usual weight, but it’ll do until I get back to where I need to be,” the retired tennis star said in a new video about her progress
Kaitlyn Lawes will have a familiar symbol on her back next month in Calgary.Lawes and her team from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg captured the Manitoba women's curling championship, knocking off Beth Peterson 9-8 in Sunday afternoon's final at Access Event Centre in Morden.In just her second year skipping after splitting from Jennifer Jones, Lawes is going to the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a buffalo on her back.In a back-and-forth matchup against Peterson, Lawes, third
The San Francisco 49ers host the Detroit Lions in the NFC conference championship game. Here's what you need to know for kickoff time and channel.
The Lions are one of four teams that never appeared in a Super Bowl. But the 49ers have a drought they want to end, too, and the No.1 seed could help
WINNIPEG — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 40th goal of the season and recorded his 600th career point as the Toronto Maple Leafs won a third straight game with a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. The Jets, who lost their third consecutive game (0-2-1), registered their third sellout of the season at Canada Life Centre, but plenty of the 15,225 fans were wearing Leafs jerseys and chanting for the visitors. Ryan Reaves, John Tavares and Simon Benoit, with an empty-net goal, a