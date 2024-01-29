Jordan Nwora hammers it home

The Canadian Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Taylor Swift might be Super Bowl-bound. The pop star could be on hand in Las Vegas to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in two weeks after he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game on Sunday. Swift watched the game from a suite and joined Kelce on the field afterward to celebrate, greeting him with a kiss, a long embrace and another smooch. Swift could be seen cheering and jumping up and down from her suite in the corner of the stad