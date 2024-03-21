Jordan Nwora with a 2 Pt vs. Sacramento Kings

Reuters

Russia's government is becoming increasingly aggressive towards the International Olympic Committee as the Paris Games draw near, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday. Russia sports minister Oleg Matytsin said last week Russia should not boycott the July 26 to Aug. 11 Games despite restrictions on its athletes imposed by the IOC over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "As far as their participation is concerned, we have heard the rather polite signal (from the Russian sports minister) ... but on the other hand, we've also seen the government's very aggressive comments," Bach told French daily Le Monde.