Jordan McLaughlin with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors
Jordan McLaughlin (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors, 01/27/2021
Jordan McLaughlin (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors, 01/27/2021
The Toronto Raptors scrapped until the very end but fell short against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Vancouver Canucks downed the Senators 5-1 Wednesday, extending Ottawa's losing skid to six games.
Toronto is likely betting that the upside Matz showed early in his career with the Mets is the truest indication of what's to come next in 2021.
Jim Rutherford's most powerful weapon was that he was managing for his last job, not his next one.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse was pretty happy with this teams defensive effort but the same can't be said for the offense. Nurse discusses why it laboured at times against Milwaukee.
Bill O'Brien's replacement has a lot of work to do.
George Springer says he's excited to be a part of a young, talented team like the Toronto Blue Jays, a club he believes has plenty of potential.
Both MLB and the MLB Players Assocation contributed $500K to the fund.
It was a perfect veteran move, and it was all the retribution the Leafs needed against Matthew Tkachuk.
The Phoenix Suns forward says he's upped his security efforts amid regular death threats in his inbox.
Star quarterbacks Matt Stafford and Deshaun Watson are both on the trading block but they carry different price tags. Here's why some teams might opt for Stafford.
Let's take a look at the state of the fantasy hockey landscape as we head into Week 3.
The Sixers big man fell hard on his back after LeBron shoved him in the paint.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks' so-called "lotto line" is starting to cash in. The top trio of Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller — dubbed the lotto line for their jersey numbers 6, 40 and 9 — combined for three goals and five points Wednesday as the Canucks downed the Ottawa Senators 5-1. Miller had two goals and an assist in the victory, but feels he and his linemates have more to give. "I think we need to push ourselves," he said. "I know it looks pretty for you guys because I got some points today but at the same time there's not much difference in the game." The line did appear to find its latent chemistry on Wednesday, however. Early in the second frame, Pettersson looked as if he were about to wind up for a big shot on a breakaway, then dropped a pass to defenceman Quinn Hughes instead. Hughes slipped the puck to Miller and the winger buried it from in tight. It was Miller's first goal of the year. Last season he led the Canucks in scoring with 72 points (27 goals, 45 assists) in 69 regular-season games. The NHL's COVID-19 protocols kept him out of the lineup for Vancouver's first three outings this year. Miller admitted that he initially struggled after returning to the lineup. "Sure at the beginning, probably the first three games. My legs were seizing up like halfway through the games and it was hard. I definitely had couch legs," he said. "But last three or so I felt pretty good. Obviously, I would like to be better on a personal standpoint but my legs weren't the issue. I was skating well, just wasn't making the plays I wanted to with the puck in the hard areas." Miller also assisted on Pettersson's goal Wednesday night, a blast from the point on a second-period power play. The Swedish centre has been limited to two goals so far this year, and said he's felt the crunch to perform. “There’s always pressure and I’m the guy that puts the most pressure on me," Pettersson said. "I always want to play good and I’ll be honest, my first couple of games haven’t been the way I want to play. Today was definitely a step in the right direction, but me and our line, definitely have a lot more to give.” Tyler Motte also scored twice for Vancouver (4-5-0) on Wednesday, helping the Canucks string together back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Despite the final score, the Senators (1-5-1) tested Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko early and often on Wednesday, outshooting Vancouver 24-7 in the first period alone. “We were playing fast, we were playing off the forecheck, we were driving the net," said Sens coach D.J. Smith. "And in the second period, we fell into a rush game. We turned pucks over and we fed their game and when they had opportunities, they put it in the back of the net.” Demko had 42 saves on the night, and Marcus Hogberg stopped 30-of-35 shots for the Senators. The goaltender's play wasn't Ottawa's issue on Wednesday, Smith said. "The goals he gave up were blatant mistakes by us," the coach said. The entire Sens team needs to be better in front of its netminder, said centre Josh Norris, who scored Ottawa's lone goal on power play in the first period Wednesday. “We’ve let up 10-plus goals in two games. You’re not going to win games like that," he said. "We’ve scored two goals in the last three games, too, so both those areas, obviously, are not good enough. And it has to improve.” The Senators have now lost six games in a row. Ottawa has not had a victory since topping Toronto 5-3 to open the season back on Jan. 15. “We’ve put together a period at a time, two periods at a time, but it seems like, for some reason, we just find one period to fall apart and mess everything up," Norris said. "We’re young but that’s not an excuse. Just a lot of mistakes that are very preventable, I think.” The extended losing skid has been difficult to weather, said Sens left-winger Brady Tkachuk. “Losing sucks. I hate losing, everyone in the room hates losing," he said. "So we’ve just got to bear down a little bit extra. We’re going to get out of this eventually. We’ve just got to stick together, which we have been, and stay positive. But the focus is on a win tomorrow.” Ottawa won't have to wait long for a chance to avenge Wednesday's loss. The two sides will battle again on Thursday, closing out a three-game series. NOTES: Ottawa defenceman Christian Woalanin left the game with a lower-body injury in the second period and did not return. … Earlier on Wednesday, the Sens dealt defenceman Christian Jaros to the San Jose Sharks for forward Jack Kopacka and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
Beal is averaging 30.7 in the Wizards' wins ... and 36.8 points in their losses.
NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored a season-high 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the depleted Washington Wizards 124-106 on Wednesday night. Bradley Beal almost single-handedly kept the reeling Wizards in striking distance with 47 points. Washington got as close as eight points in the middle of the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled away in the final five minutes, highlighted by Williamson's soaring dunk of Ingram's lob from behind the 3-point line. Ingram finished with a season-high seven 3-pointers on 12 attempts, making all five he attempted in the second half. Williamson did most of his scoring in the paint and added eight free throws to help New Orleans win for just the second time in 10 games. Eric Bledsoe scored 18 points and Steven Adams grabbed a season-high 18 rebounds for New Orleans, which never trailed. Garrison Mathews scored 15 points and Robin Lopez had 14 for Washington, which played without guard Russell Westbrook and lost for the sixth time in seven games. New Orleans led by as many as 26 when Ingram's 15-foot pull-up made it 74-48, but Beal willed Washington back into the game during the next nine minutes. Beal's 24 points in the third quarter — during which he made four of five 3-point shots — helped the Wizards cut it to 94-80 by the end of the period. Williamson scored 11 in the first quarter, highlighted by his left-handed runner over three converging defenders while being fouled, and New Orleans took a 35-18 lead into the second period. Ingram missed four of his first five from deep but got a break when he heaved a deep 3 while being fouled by Beal and the ball hit the backboard, circled the rim and dropped in. The four-point play put the Pelicans up 64-41 late in the second quarter. Williamson had 20 points by halftime, at which point New Orleans led 64-45. TIP-INS Wizards: Westbrook, the Wizards' second-leading scorer, was scratched for rest after playing a night earlier in Houston. However, Wizards coach Scott Brooks did not rule out playing Westbrook on back-to-back nights later this season. ... Washington also was missing six players because of health and safety protocols. ... Brooks elected to give 6-foot-8, 216-pound Jordan Bell his first start of the season in an effort to match up better with the size of New Orleans' frontcourt. Bell had 11 rebounds and four points. ... Washington missed its first eight shots but trailed just 4-2 when Lopez hit a short hook. Pelicans: Adams has now had at least 16 rebounds in a game twice this season, the other coming at Utah last week, when he had 16. ... Guard Lonzo Ball did not return to the game after checking out late in the second quarter. The club said he had a sprained ankle. ... Reserve guard Josh Hart had eight rebounds, his ninth time this season with at least that many. ... New Orleans missed nine of 24 free throws. HARD FOUL The Wizards' Alex Len was called for a flagrant foul early in the fourth quarter when he grabbed Williamson by the shoulder with his left hand and right bicep with his right hand and pulled the Pelicans star to the floor as he tried to drive toward the hoop. Williamson was briefly in a prone position before getting up with a smile. Len wound up fouling out with 5:38 left. UP NEXT Wizards: Host Atlanta on Friday to open a two-game homestand. Pelicans: Host Milwaukee on Friday in the second of five straight home games. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brett Martel, The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Kyle Lowry scored a milestone basket early and made things interesting for the Raptors late with a 14-point fourth quarter. But the Milwaukee Bucks answered every Raptor run in a 115-108 victory Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo was one assist from a triple-double with 24 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists for Milwaukee (11-6). Khris Middleton had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists while Brook Lopez added 20 points and seven rebounds. Four straight baskets, including three three-pointers, by Lowry helped Toronto (7-11) cut the lead to 106-102 with under two minutes remaining. Milwaukee held firm, however. Earlier Lowry became the third player to reach the 10,000-point milestone as a Raptor, scoring on Toronto's second shot attempt at Amalie Arena. The 34-year-old guard sank a three-pointer from 24 feet just 51 seconds into the game after a steal by Fred VanVleet. DeMar DeRozan (13,296) and Chris Bosh (10,275) are the only others to score 10,000 in Raptors colours. "Unfortunately it came with a loss," Lowry said later. "It means a lot to be able to do that with one franchise," he added. "That's a lot of points for one franchise … Hard work pays off." Asked about catching his good friend DeRozan, who now plays for San Antonio, Lowry put his tongue firmly in his cheek. "He shot the ball way too much," he said with a smile. "There's so many possessions I was wide open he just wouldn't pass the ball. I think he knew I was going to catch him." Lowry actually came into the game with 13,730 points, having scored 1,217 in two-plus seasons with Memphis and 2,515 in three-plus campaigns with Houston. "I think it's amazing," Norm Powell said of Lowry's milestone. Lowry, in his 15th NBA season, is already Toronto’s all-time leader in three-pointers made (1,425), assists (4,032) and steals (842). He came to the Raptors in a July 2012 trade that sent Gary Forbes and a 2013 first-round pick to Houston. Golden State’s Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Washington’s Bradley Beal and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only active players with 10,000 points with their current team. Powell had a season-high 26 points for Toronto, his fourth consecutive 20-plus outing. Six Raptors finished in double figures with Lowry finishing at 21. VanVleet had 10 points and 10 assists. "I think there was a lot of good to take from the game, there's a lot of positives to take from the game," said Toronto coach Nick Nurse. But he rued some missed offensive play executions. "If you're going to beat a high-level team, those things have got to get cleaned up," he said. Toronto made 22-of-55 three-point attempts with Aron Baynes 1-of-7, Pascal Siakam 1-of-4 and VanVleet 2-of-11. Lowry was good on 6-of-8 attempts, making all four from distance in the fourth. Milwaukee outscored Toronto 40-26 in the paint. Siakam (11 points) returned to the Raptors lineup after a two-game absence due to left knee swelling. But OG Anunoby (calf) was unable to go due to a calf issue. The game marked the one-quarter mark of the 72-game season for Toronto. The Raptors were 14-4 and riding a six-game win streak at the same stage last season. VanVleet played provider in the first quarter with seven assists, helping Baynes — who came into the game averaging 4.7 points this season — collect seven points early. Powell led all scorers with 10 points in the quarter. A 10-3 Toronto run at the end of the first quarter tied the score at 33-33. The Raptors led by five in the second quarter before they went cold and the Bucks reeled off a 21-7 run to lead 63-54 at the half. Antetokounmpo had 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the half. Toronto opened the third quarter with an 8-1 run to cut the lead to two. But Milwaukee answered with an 10-2 run of its own to make it a double-digit lead. The Raptors kept chipping away and only trailed 83-82 going into the fourth on the back of a 9-0 run. The Raptors pulled ahead 84-83 on a Yuta Watanabe two-pointer but Milwaukee scored the next nine points. After Toronto cut the lead to 100-94, Milwaukee challenged an offensive foul call against Antetokounmpo with 4:48 remaining. The Bucks won the challenge and the Bucks star buried two free throws to make it an eight-point game. Toronto, coming off a 129-114 loss in Indiana on Monday, had won five of its last seven following a 2-8 start to the season. The Bucks, who downed visiting Atlanta 129-115 on Sunday, were well-rested. The Hawks game was their first since a loss to the Lakers last Thursday, given Friday's contest against Washington was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Wizards. Toronto hosts the Sacramento Kings on Friday in Tampa. Milwaukee continues its road trip with games in New Orleans on Friday and Charlotte on Saturday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021 The Canadian Press
SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert had seasons high of 29 points and 20 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added a season-high 31 points, and the Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks 116-104 on Wednesday night for their 10th straight victory. Gobert also had three blocks and three steals to help the Jazz pass the Lakers — losers in Philadelphia on Wednesday, for the NBA's best record at 14-4. The teams will complete the two-game set in Utah on Friday night. Joe Ingles had a season-high 21 points — on seven 3-pointers — and eight assists for Utah. He matched his career high with the seven 3s, falling one shy of tying the franchise record. The Jazz played without leading scorer Donovan Mitchell after he entered the NBA concussion protocol. Ingles made his first start of the season in Mitchell’s place. Luka Doncic scored 30 points for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway, Jr. added 19 points and Kristaps Porzingis 18. Dallas lost its third straight game. Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Richardson returned to the Mavericks’ starting lineup after both players missed nine games apiece due to COVID-19 healthy and safety protocols. Dwight Powell also returned after an eight-game absence. Utah got an early boost on offence from Ingles and Gobert. Ingles made a pair of 3-pointers and assisted on two other baskets to help the Jazz stake out a 23-12 lead. Both assists were on baskets from Gobert, who had 10 points in the first quarter. The Jazz expanded their lead to 32-17 late in the first quarter following three straight baskets from Clarkson that capped a 9-0 run. Then, Clarkson scored 13 of Utah’s first 16 points in the second quarter. His final basket in that stretch put the Jazz up 48-27. Utah led by as many as 25 points in the third quarter, going up 98-73 on a step-back 3-pointer from Clarkson. TIP INS Mavericks: Hardaway needs to make two 3-pointers to reach 1,000 career made 3-pointers. He made four 3s against the Jazz. … James Johnson had a season-high four blocked shots. … Dallas went 0 of 6 from 3-point range in the first quarter. Jazz: Derrick Favours sat out with lower back soreness. … Seven of Ingles’ eight assists were on Gobert's baskets. … Gobert scored his most points in an NBA game since getting 35 points in a 108-101 victory over New York in March 2017. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Coon, The Associated Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired left-handed pitcher Steven Matz in a trade with the New York Mets. The Blue Jays announced the deal, that will see right-handed pitchers Yennsy Diaz, Sean Reid-Foley and Josh Winckowski head to the Mets, on Wednesday. The 29-year-old Matz has spent his entire career with the Mets. He has gone 31-41 with a 4.35 earned-run average and 552 strikeouts over 579 2/3 innings in 112 games over six seasons with New York. Matz made six starts and three relief appearances in a difficult 2020, posting a 9.68 ERA before spending the final month of the campaign on the injured list with left shoulder discomfort. This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 27, 2020. The Canadian Press
The Blue Jays introduce George Springer, plus friends and family pay tribute to Hall of Famer Hank Aaron on this edition of FastCast