Jordan Luplow's solo homer (1)

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Jessica Pegula could not get her serve going on Saturday. Luckily for her, neither could her opponent. The American broke world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland 11 times en route to a 6-2, (4) 6-7, 6-4 victory in an unusual semifinal where serving appeared to be a major disadvantage at the National Bank Open. "I was getting frustrated that I wasn't holding,” said Pegula, who was broken eight times herself. “But then at the same time I knew she was having trouble holding as well. "I was jus